Trump Goes on Election Campaign Offensive Following Favorable SCOTUS Ruling

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss political developments domestically and abroad, including the historic SCOTUS decision on presidential immunity.

The show begins with attorney, conservative commentator, and broadcaster Rory Riley Topping sharing her expertise on SCOTUS's presidential immunity decision.Then, journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin discusses the aftermath of the recent US presidential debates.Later, consultant Robert Hornack weighs in on Hunter Biden filing a lawsuit against Fox News. He also touches on House Speaker Mike Johnson encouraging Biden's cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment.The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic sharing his perspective on Ukrainian president Zelensky preparing for the right-wing surge in the EU.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

