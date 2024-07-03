International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/turkiye-reduces-wheat-imports-from-ukraine-sixfold-in-may---trade-data-1119230557.html
Turkiye Reduces Wheat Imports From Ukraine Sixfold in May - Trade Data
Turkiye Reduces Wheat Imports From Ukraine Sixfold in May - Trade Data
Sputnik International
Turkish wheat imports from Ukraine in May dropped sixfold year-on-year to 79,700 tonnes as the share of import in Turkiye's domestic consumption declined from 82% to 25%, Sputnik has calculated based on both countries' trading data.
2024-07-03T06:25+0000
2024-07-03T06:25+0000
world
turkiye
ukraine
european union (eu)
grain
grain exports
wheat
wheat exports
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100758304_0:0:3094:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_cd66d0cb8c9a9bbe9f9aab9085d5d147.jpg
Corn topped the list of Turkish imports of Ukrainian grains, accounting for 74% and increasing ninefold year-on-year to 233,000 tonnes. Barley was the third-most imported grain, albeit accounting for just 1% and declining 22-fold to 3,800 tonnes. Turkiye's grain imports from Ukraine halved this May compared with last year, to 316,600 tonnes. Turkiye halted wheat imports from June 21 until October 15 to protect local producers from price decreases. Turkiye's wheat imports in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 2.1 million tonnes worth $530 million. Other major sellers of wheat to Turkiye are Ukraine at 27% and Moldova at 1.6%. Bulgaria, Romania and Syria each account for about 1%.Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the European Union in June 2022. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market amid Russia's special military operation. However, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/turkiye-remains-main-importer-of-russian-grain-wheat---russian-union-of-grain-exporters-1116090451.html
turkiye
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100758304_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dba5e075933cddd13605b5a542012e5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkish wheat imports, wheat imports from ukraine, domestic consumption
turkish wheat imports, wheat imports from ukraine, domestic consumption

Turkiye Reduces Wheat Imports From Ukraine Sixfold in May - Trade Data

06:25 GMT 03.07.2024
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyA harvester collects wheat in an Ukrainian village. File photo
A harvester collects wheat in an Ukrainian village. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2024
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish wheat imports from Ukraine in May dropped sixfold year-on-year to 79,700 tonnes as the share of import in Turkiye's domestic consumption declined from 82% to 25%, Sputnik has calculated based on both countries' trading data.
Corn topped the list of Turkish imports of Ukrainian grains, accounting for 74% and increasing ninefold year-on-year to 233,000 tonnes. Barley was the third-most imported grain, albeit accounting for just 1% and declining 22-fold to 3,800 tonnes.
Turkiye's grain imports from Ukraine halved this May compared with last year, to 316,600 tonnes.
Turkiye halted wheat imports from June 21 until October 15 to protect local producers from price decreases. Turkiye's wheat imports in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 2.1 million tonnes worth $530 million. Other major sellers of wheat to Turkiye are Ukraine at 27% and Moldova at 1.6%. Bulgaria, Romania and Syria each account for about 1%.
Grain - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2024
World
Turkiye Remains Main Importer of Russian Grain, Wheat - Russian Union of Grain Exporters
10 January, 03:55 GMT
Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the European Union in June 2022. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market amid Russia's special military operation. However, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала