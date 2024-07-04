International
Putin Holds Talks with Qatar Officials
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining.
Biden Allegedly 'Weighing Options' Ahead of 2024 Election
On this episode of The Backstory, host. Rachel Blevins discussed a broad range of topics from around the globe, including the allegations regarding U.S. President Joe Biden mulling a decision to drop out of the 2024 election.
On this episode of The Backstory, host. Rachel Blevins discussed a broad range of topics from around the globe, including the allegations regarding U.S. President Joe Biden mulling a decision to drop out of the 2024 election.
The Backstory would begin on Wednesday with some breaking news regarding U.S. President Joe Biden's possible decision to drop out of the 2024 election. Rachel was joined by political commentator and radio host Misty Winston, who helped dissect this latest story from the NYT.Rachel would then speak to independent journalist and co-host of Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, about the latest from Capitol Hill amid new polls showing a lack of confidence in U.S. President Joe Biden.In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower, Andrii Telizhenko, who discussed a slew of topics related to Europe, including the latest Pew Research poll that showed Volodymyr Zelensky's dwindling support base around the world.
us presidential election, joe biden, zelenky popularity, zelensky supprot base
10:23 GMT 04.07.2024
The Backstory
Biden Allegedly 'Weighing Options' Ahead of 2024 Election
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of The Backstory, host. Rachel Blevins discussed a broad range of topics from around the globe, including the allegations regarding U.S. President Joe Biden mulling a decision to drop out of the 2024 election.
The Backstory would begin on Wednesday with some breaking news regarding U.S. President Joe Biden's possible decision to drop out of the 2024 election. Rachel was joined by political commentator and radio host Misty Winston, who helped dissect this latest story from the NYT.
Rachel would then speak to independent journalist and co-host of Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, about the latest from Capitol Hill amid new polls showing a lack of confidence in U.S. President Joe Biden.
In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower, Andrii Telizhenko, who discussed a slew of topics related to Europe, including the latest Pew Research poll that showed Volodymyr Zelensky's dwindling support base around the world.
