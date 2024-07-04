https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/biden-allegedly-weighing-options-ahead-of-2024-election-1119236469.html
Biden Allegedly 'Weighing Options' Ahead of 2024 Election
On this episode of The Backstory, host. Rachel Blevins discussed a broad range of topics from around the globe, including the allegations regarding U.S. President Joe Biden mulling a decision to drop out of the 2024 election.
On this episode of The Backstory, host. Rachel Blevins discussed a broad range of topics from around the globe, including the allegations regarding U.S. President Joe Biden mulling a decision to drop out of the 2024 election.
The Backstory would begin on Wednesday with some breaking news regarding U.S. President Joe Biden's possible decision to drop out of the 2024 election. Rachel was joined by political commentator and radio host Misty Winston, who helped dissect this latest story from the NYT.Rachel would then speak to independent journalist and co-host of Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, about the latest from Capitol Hill amid new polls showing a lack of confidence in U.S. President Joe Biden.In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower, Andrii Telizhenko, who discussed a slew of topics related to Europe, including the latest Pew Research poll that showed Volodymyr Zelensky's dwindling support base around the world.
