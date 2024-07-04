https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/bidens-mental-fitness-becomes-topic-of-hot-debate-with-election-months-away--1119234047.html

Biden's Mental Fitness Becomes Topic of Hot Debate with Election Months Away

Sputnik International

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest stories from around the world, including the future of Biden's presidential campaign.

The show begins with Dr. George Szamuely, Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute, sharing his perspective on the upcoming U.K. elections.Then, Executive Director of the Rainbow Push Coalition Bob Patillo discusses Biden's performance in the polls and how the debate aftermath would impact the future of his campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

