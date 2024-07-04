Biden's Mental Fitness Becomes Topic of Hot Debate with Election Months Away

International
Putin Holds Talks with Qatar Officials
Fault Lines
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest stories from around the world, including the future of Biden's presidential campaign.
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest stories from around the world, including the future of Biden's presidential campaign.
The show begins with Dr. George Szamuely, Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute, sharing his perspective on the upcoming U.K. elections.Then, Executive Director of the Rainbow Push Coalition Bob Patillo discusses Biden's performance in the polls and how the debate aftermath would impact the future of his campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
09:51 GMT 04.07.2024
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest stories from around the world, including the future of Biden's presidential campaign.
The show begins with Dr. George Szamuely, Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute, sharing his perspective on the upcoming U.K. elections.
Then, Executive Director of the Rainbow Push Coalition Bob Patillo discusses Biden's performance in the polls and how the debate aftermath would impact the future of his campaign.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
