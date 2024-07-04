https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/putin-and-xi-at-sco-summit-nato-war-summit-coming-to-dc-bbc-host-says-biden-should-murder-trump-1119235529.html

Putin and Xi at SCO Summit; NATO War Summit Coming to DC; BBC Host Says Biden Should Murder Trump

Putin and Xi at SCO Summit; NATO War Summit Coming to DC; BBC Host Says Biden Should Murder Trump

Numerous world leaders have come together in Astana for the SCO Summit.

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss President Joe Biden's wild speculations about Russia's foreign policy. Yawen Xu, Beijing-based CGTN radio journalist and international affairs commentator, joins us to discuss China's moves at the SCO Summit.Ann Wright, anti-war activist and former US Colonel, joins us to discuss the NATO summit in DC.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Chinese tech advancements and US militarization in the Pacific.Dr. David Oualaalou (WAH-LAH-LU), international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss a BBC host tweeting that President Joe Biden should murder Trump and US imperialism in the new world order.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the Democrat's response to the Biden debate debacle and the latest SCOTUS decision.Jamarl Thomas, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss internal Democratic tensions.Co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon join us to discuss the Venezuelan election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

