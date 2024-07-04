https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/putin-holds-press-conference-following-sco-summit-1119242449.html

Putin Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference on the results of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana.Earlier in the day, the leaders and representatives of the SCO member states signed the final Astana Declaration and several other documents at the meeting in Kazakhstan.On the second day of the summit, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Belarus had been officially accepted as a member of the SCO.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

