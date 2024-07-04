https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/putin-holds-press-conference-following-sco-summit-1119242449.html
Putin Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference on the results of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana.
Earlier in the day, the leaders and representatives of the SCO member states signed the final Astana Declaration and several other documents at the meeting in Kazakhstan.On the second day of the summit, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Belarus had been officially accepted as a member of the SCO.
Putin Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana on Wednesday to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and hold a series of bilateral meetings.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference on the results of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana.
Earlier in the day, the leaders and representatives of the SCO member states signed the final Astana Declaration and several other documents at the meeting in Kazakhstan.
On the second day of the summit, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Belarus had been officially accepted as a member of the SCO.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!