https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/conscripts-in-ukraine-being-forced-to-sign-contracts-with-armed-forces---prisoner-of-war-1119247315.html

Conscripts in Ukraine Being Forced to Sign Contracts With Armed Forces - Prisoner of War

Conscripts in Ukraine Being Forced to Sign Contracts With Armed Forces - Prisoner of War

Sputnik International

Conscripts serving in the Ukrainian military are being forced to sign contracts with the country's armed forces so that they can be sent to the combat area, Valentin Poznyakov, Ukrainian prisoner of war born in 2002, told Sputnik.

2024-07-05T02:05+0000

2024-07-05T02:05+0000

2024-07-05T03:25+0000

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

russia

ukrainian conflict

conscription

conscript

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian army

draft

military draft

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119247858_0:0:1904:1071_1920x0_80_0_0_3ba6c7ed49ded675e7a950b224f8f729.png

Poznyakov was drafted into the military in 2021 and served as an operator for two and a half years in the electronic warfare forces. In December 2023, he was forced to sign an indefinite contract with the Ukrainian armed forces. When asked whether he was forced to sign a contract, Poznyakov answered in the affirmative. The prisoner of war added that half of the conscripts drafted with him signed contracts. Poznyakov signed the contract until the end of hostilities. He was left alone after a shelling, went to the positions of Russian forces, and was captured in the area of the city of Chasov Yar. Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on general mobilization. The martial law and mobilization have been continuously extended since then. On May 9, 2024, the Ukrainian president signed bills to extend mobilization and martial law in the country for another 90 days. Under martial law, Ukrainian citizens aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

urkaine crisis, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, prisoner of war, urainian soldier, ukrainian prisoner