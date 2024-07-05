https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/disney-heiress-announces-halt-in-donations-to-democrats-until-biden-drops-out---report-1119248256.html

Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, who confounded The Walt Disney Company, has announced that she plans to withhold donations to the Democratic Party until incumbent US President Joe Biden drops out of the presidential race following his dismal debate performance, CNBC has reported.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," Abigail Disney said in a lengthy statement to CNBC. "If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire," CNBC quoted Abigail Disney as saying on Thursday. Biden's performance at the debate against ex-US President Donald Trump last week rekindled talks among Democrats about replacing him as the presidential nominee. Biden, 81, is the oldest president in US history and has faced speculations about his physical condition and cognitive abilities. The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.

