https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/exclusive-russian-specialists-studied-concept-of-operation-of-atacms-cluster-submunition-1119249010.html

EXCLUSIVE: Russian Specialists Studied Concept of Operation of ATACMS Cluster Submunition

EXCLUSIVE: Russian Specialists Studied Concept of Operation of ATACMS Cluster Submunition

Sputnik International

Russia's specialists have studied the internal design and concept of operation of a cluster submunition of a US-made ATACMS missile and determined the height at which the munitions do not detonate, a weapons specialist told Sputnik.

2024-07-05T05:00+0000

2024-07-05T05:00+0000

2024-07-05T05:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

us arms for ukraine

army tactical missile system (atacms)

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119208114_0:5:1257:712_1920x0_80_0_0_52a5bd34c636102975c04ca007aa1d2e.jpg

The submunition is a green spherical object similar in size to a tennis ball, the casing of which has protrusions along one circumferential axis. When the cassette opens normally, and the munition lands but not detonates, its striker continues to be cocked, and the munition cannot be moved, he explained. Civilians need to be as careful as possible when encountering such a "ball," he said. The weapons specialist said tungsten allows fragments to gain more speed as they fly after the detonation. Russian officials repeatedly warned that any arms supplies to Kiev regime only fuel the conflict with no chance to affect the ultimate course of special military operation.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine atacms, ukraine war crimes, ukraine crimes