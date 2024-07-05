https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/orban-arrives-in-moscow-to-meet-with-putin---spokesman-1119251599.html

Orban Arrives in Moscow to Meet With Putin - Spokesman

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Moscow and will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Orban's spokesman Bertalan Havasi said on Friday.

"As part of the peace mission, Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow. The head of government will meet with President Vladimir Putin," Havasi said, as quoted by the MTI news agency.Orban said that his visit to Russia is a continuation of his "peace mission."

