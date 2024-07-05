Orban Arrives in Moscow to Meet With Putin - Spokesman
09:42 GMT 05.07.2024 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 05.07.2024)
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an annual international press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Moscow and will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Orban's spokesman Bertalan Havasi said on Friday.
"As part of the peace mission, Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow. The head of government will meet with President Vladimir Putin," Havasi said, as quoted by the MTI news agency.
The Hungarian Prime Minister's visit was not announced in advance by either Russia or Hungary, although rumors about it have leaked to the press.
PM Orban has come to the Russian capital after he met with Zelensky in Kiev.
Orban said that his visit to Russia is a continuation of his "peace mission."
"The peace mission continues. Second stop: Moscow," he wrote on X.