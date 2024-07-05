https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/putin-and-orban-hold-joint-press-conference-after-talks-1119253357.html
Putin and Orban Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hold a press event following bilateral talks in Moscow.
Sputnik comes to you live as the Russian and Hungarian heads of state hold a presser with reporters upon concluding bilateral talks earlier today. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as key international issues, including the Ukraine conflict.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Sputnik comes to you live as the Russian and Hungarian heads of state hold a presser with reporters upon concluding bilateral talks earlier today.
The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as key international issues, including the Ukraine conflict.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!