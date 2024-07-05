https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/putin-and-orban-hold-joint-press-conference-after-talks-1119253357.html

Putin and Orban Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks

Putin and Orban Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hold a press event following bilateral talks in Moscow.

2024-07-05T13:49+0000

2024-07-05T13:49+0000

2024-07-05T13:49+0000

russia

vladimir putin

viktor orban

russia

hungary

moscow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119253445_0:110:3251:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_3edff60e802e0016535e9388a6fabe3e.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as the Russian and Hungarian heads of state hold a presser with reporters upon concluding bilateral talks earlier today. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as key international issues, including the Ukraine conflict.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

hungary

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Orban 2 Sputnik International Putin Orban 2 2024-07-05T13:49+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

orban and putin, orban meets with putin, orban talks with putin, orban in moscow