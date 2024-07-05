International
Russia
Putin and Orban Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hold a press event following bilateral talks in Moscow.
Sputnik comes to you live as the Russian and Hungarian heads of state hold a presser with reporters upon concluding bilateral talks earlier today. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as key international issues, including the Ukraine conflict.
Putin Orban 2
orban and putin, orban meets with putin, orban talks with putin, orban in moscow
Putin and Orban Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks

13:49 GMT 05.07.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, attend a meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, attend a meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia
