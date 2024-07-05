International
LIVE: Putin and Orban Hold Talks in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/putin-and-orban-hold-talks-in-moscow-1119251991.html
Putin and Orban Hold Talks in Moscow
Putin and Orban Hold Talks in Moscow
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on Friday to hold a high-level meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2024-07-05T10:32+0000
2024-07-05T10:32+0000
world
vladimir putin
viktor orban
moscow
russia
hungary
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114255580_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_2dd33f8272cf9b632c9652d9499785b7.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as the Russian and Hungarian heads of state meet in Moscow.Earlier today, Orban’s spokesperson confirmed the PM’s visit. The leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and some of the most pressing issues in the international arena.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
moscow
russia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin Orban
Sputnik International
Putin Orban
2024-07-05T10:32+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114255580_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6712cb7eb97db47101acffc3fcaf0b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
orban and putin, orban meets with putin, orban talks with putin, orban in moscow
orban and putin, orban meets with putin, orban talks with putin, orban in moscow

Putin and Orban Hold Talks in Moscow

10:32 GMT 05.07.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before their meeting as part of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before their meeting as part of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on Friday to hold a high-level meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik comes to you live as the Russian and Hungarian heads of state meet in Moscow.
Earlier today, Orban’s spokesperson confirmed the PM’s visit. The leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and some of the most pressing issues in the international arena.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала