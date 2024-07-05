https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/putin-and-orban-hold-talks-in-moscow-1119251991.html
Putin and Orban Hold Talks in Moscow
Putin and Orban Hold Talks in Moscow
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on Friday to hold a high-level meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2024-07-05T10:32+0000
2024-07-05T10:32+0000
2024-07-05T10:32+0000
world
vladimir putin
viktor orban
moscow
russia
hungary
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114255580_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_2dd33f8272cf9b632c9652d9499785b7.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as the Russian and Hungarian heads of state meet in Moscow.Earlier today, Orban’s spokesperson confirmed the PM’s visit. The leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and some of the most pressing issues in the international arena.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
moscow
russia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114255580_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6712cb7eb97db47101acffc3fcaf0b5.jpg
Putin Orban
Sputnik International
Putin Orban
2024-07-05T10:32+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
orban and putin, orban meets with putin, orban talks with putin, orban in moscow
orban and putin, orban meets with putin, orban talks with putin, orban in moscow
Putin and Orban Hold Talks in Moscow
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on Friday to hold a high-level meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik comes to you live as the Russian and Hungarian heads of state meet in Moscow.
Earlier today, Orban’s spokesperson confirmed the PM’s visit. The leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and some of the most pressing issues in the international arena.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!