Putin and Orban Hold Talks in Moscow

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on Friday to hold a high-level meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sputnik comes to you live as the Russian and Hungarian heads of state meet in Moscow.Earlier today, Orban’s spokesperson confirmed the PM’s visit. The leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and some of the most pressing issues in the international arena.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

