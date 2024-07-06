https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/bidens-campaign-orban-in-russia-and-uk-labour-sweeps-tories-1119255238.html
Biden's Campaign, Orban in Russia and UK Labour Sweeps Tories
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest from around the world, including the latest out of Biden's campaign.
The show begins with Scott Stantis, political cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, and media commentator Mitch Roschelle joining a special hour-long panel to discuss all things Biden and US elections. They ponder whether President Biden will eventually drop out of the race and weigh on who will replace him.The second hour starts with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Russia.The show closes with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely to discuss the UK Labour Party's victory in the elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
04:00 GMT 06.07.2024 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 07.07.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest from around the world, including the latest out of Biden's campaign.
The show begins with Scott Stantis, political cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, and media commentator Mitch Roschelle joining a special hour-long panel to discuss all things Biden and US elections. They ponder whether President Biden will eventually drop out of the race and weigh on who will replace him.
The second hour starts with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Russia.
The show closes with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely to discuss the UK Labour Party's victory in the elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM