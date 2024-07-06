https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/keir-starmer-appointed-uk-prime-minister-senior-israeli-lawmaker-suggests-nuclear-attack-on-iran-1119257636.html

Keir Starmer Appointed UK Prime Minister; Senior Israeli Lawmaker Suggests Nuclear Attack on Iran

Keir Starmer Appointed UK Prime Minister; Senior Israeli Lawmaker Suggests Nuclear Attack on Iran

Biden pushing back while calls to withdraw grow. Some say, it’s really a matter of “how” not “if”.

Biden faces critical day; Keir Starmer appointed UK prime minister; Senior Israeli Lawmaker Suggests Nuclear Attack on Iran

Dr. Anthony Monteiro, a retired academic, joins The Critical Hour to discuss Biden's resistance to calls for him to step down.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins the show to discuss the broader implications of British parliament elections.Tom Porter, retired academic and journalist joins to discuss the current political landscape and the battleground map shows signs of expansion for Trump.Journalist Steve Poikenon and independent journalist and writer Dr. Jim Kavanagh join the show to discuss Zelensky's star fading among NATO countries.Ajamu Baraka, former US VP candidate, and Erica Caines, political activist, join to discuss the arrival of Kenyan troops in Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

