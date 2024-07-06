https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/moscow-says-nyt-data-on-murder-of-russian-soldier-by-pro-kiev-militants-will-be-verified-1119264797.html
Moscow Says NYT Data on Murder of Russian Soldier by Pro-Kiev Militants Will Be Verified
All information suggesting that pro-Kiev militants killed a Russian prisoner in need of medical assistance will be verified, a Russian FM special envoy Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported, citing a medic with the so-called international "volunteer unit" Chosen in Ukraine (mercenaries acting in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces), Caspar Grosse, reported that pro-Kiev militants had brutally killed a Russian prisoner who had asked for medical assistance. If the murder is confirmed, it can be qualified as a war crime, the diplomat said. This is not the first case of merciless torture of Russian soldiers in Ukraine, he added. "The Kiev regime will be held accountable for every confirmed case of torture," Miroshnik said.
Moscow Says NYT Data on Murder of Russian Soldier by Pro-Kiev Militants Will Be Verified
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All information in The New York Times' article suggesting that pro-Kiev militants killed a Russian prisoner in need of medical assistance will be verified, and Moscow will also demand this from international organizations, a Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported, citing a medic with the so-called international "volunteer unit" Chosen in Ukraine (mercenaries acting in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces), Caspar Grosse, reported that pro-Kiev militants had brutally killed a Russian prisoner who had asked for medical assistance.
"All data cited by the newspaper will be verified and analyzed, and law enforcement agencies will conduct appropriate investigations ... Moscow will demand that international organizations that have their representatives on the Ukrainian side verify the published information," Miroshnik said.
If the murder is confirmed, it can be qualified as a war crime, the diplomat said. This is not the first case of merciless torture of Russian soldiers in Ukraine, he added.
"The Kiev regime will be held accountable for every confirmed case of torture,
" Miroshnik said.