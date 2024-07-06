https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/state-of-us-economy-zelenskys-support-running-dry-israel-and-hezbollah-on-path-to-war-1119255815.html
State of US Economy, Zelensky's Support Running Dry, Israel and Hezbollah on Path to War
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including a deep dive into the state of the US economy heading into the 2024 election.
In the first hour of the show, Rachel spoke to world-renowned economist and professor, Dr. Richard Wolff, about the state of the U.S. economy, with a focus on its position in the world.Rachel then spoke to former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower, Andrii Telizhenko, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's dwindling support, as he tries to sway the new right wing-led governments of Europe.Veteran war correspondent and journalist, Elijah Magnier, would join the show in the show's last segment to discuss the likelihood of war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, as both sides trade powerful attacks.
04:01 GMT 06.07.2024 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 07.07.2024)
In the first hour of the show, Rachel spoke to world-renowned economist and professor, Dr. Richard Wolff, about the state of the U.S. economy, with a focus on its position in the world.
Rachel then spoke to former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower, Andrii Telizhenko, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's dwindling support, as he tries to sway the new right wing-led governments of Europe.
Veteran war correspondent and journalist, Elijah Magnier, would join the show in the show's last segment to discuss the likelihood of war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, as both sides trade powerful attacks.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM