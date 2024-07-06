https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/state-of-us-economy-zelenskys-support-running-dry-israel-and-hezbollah-on-path-to-war-1119255815.html

State of US Economy, Zelensky's Support Running Dry, Israel and Hezbollah on Path to War

State of US Economy, Zelensky's Support Running Dry, Israel and Hezbollah on Path to War

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including a deep dive into the state of the US economy heading into the 2024 election.

2024-07-06T04:01+0000

2024-07-06T04:01+0000

2024-07-07T09:31+0000

the backstory

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

lebanon

gaza strip

israel

bidenomics

us

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119256408_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e23faff5a7da5c5bbbad999f4acbb9.png

State of U.S. Economy, Zelensky's Support Running Dry, Israel and Hezbollah on Path to War Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including a deep dive into the state of the U.S. economy heading into the 2024 election.

In the first hour of the show, Rachel spoke to world-renowned economist and professor, Dr. Richard Wolff, about the state of the U.S. economy, with a focus on its position in the world.Rachel then spoke to former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower, Andrii Telizhenko, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's dwindling support, as he tries to sway the new right wing-led governments of Europe.Veteran war correspondent and journalist, Elijah Magnier, would join the show in the show's last segment to discuss the likelihood of war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, as both sides trade powerful attacks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

lebanon

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

2024 us presidential election, us economy, ukrainian conflict, zelensky support, lebanon, hezbollah