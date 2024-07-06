https://sputnikglobe.com/20240706/ukraine-crisis-distrust-of-governments-lead-to-lack-of-confidence-in-european-leadership-1119265087.html

Ukraine Crisis, Distrust of Governments' Lead to ‘Lack of Confidence' in European Leadership

Europe, where political leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron see their ratings plummet, is experiencing a “resurgence of populism” as people have become “very unhappy with the established governments” there, says Professor Joe Siracusa.

According to Siracusa, political scientist and dean of global futures at the Curtin University in Australia, many Europeans are unhappy with how their leaders are handling the Ukrainian conflict, as well as with issues such as the supply chain crisis, migration and “cost of living problems.”Meanwhile, geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon argues that only those European leaders like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban or Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, “who show some strength and relative independence of views,” enjoy “more popular support at home” as compared to politicians regarded as “weak figureheads controlled by the EU bureaucracy and the US through NATO.” “In domestic fiscal and financial policies, most EU leaders are seen to implement measures and programs dictated from above and often not in the interest of the respective countries or of Europe as a whole,” he notes. Each European country now appears to be “following a different path,” de Gourdon suggests, pointing out that this course “can only weaken the unpopular EU.”

