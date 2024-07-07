https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/downing-street-on-high-alert-as-larry-the-cat-forced-to-share-no10-residence-1119276578.html

Downing Street on High Alert as Larry the Cat Forced to Share No.10 Residence

Downing Street on High Alert as Larry the Cat Forced to Share No.10 Residence

Sputnik International

Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is moving into the official residence - and bringing his cat JoJo with him, The Mail on Sunday reports. But will JoJo get on "purr-fectly" with long-time resident Larry?

2024-07-07T13:31+0000

2024-07-07T13:31+0000

2024-07-07T13:31+0000

beyond politics

downing street

london

united kingdom (uk)

rishi sunak

britain

cabinet office

foreign office

boris johnson

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119276421_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_728ee60991cfba9e9c9cc78c42610f47.jpg

World-famous feisty feline Larry the cat, who has “ruled” over 10 Downing Street in the past, will have to make room for a rival bundle of fur as newly elected PM Keir Starmer brings his four-legged friend JoJo with him to the official residence.Officials are reportedly "feline" nervous that the residence could face a "cat-astrophe" as the chief mouser is well-known for his territorial behavior and even had a four-year notorious relationship with his former rival, Foreign Office's Chief Mouser Palmerston, who retired in 2020.Recently, Larry peed in former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s shoe as a farewell present for the outgoing official, reflecting much of British public opinion at the same time.A long string of misbehavior even prompted former PM Boris Jonson to call Larry a “thug” after he beat up his dog Dilyn.Larry has served the Cabinet Office since 2011, living in Britain's most famous address under six prime ministers. In 2022, he took on and swiftly chased away a suspicious-looking fox. He also has his own social media accounts and was even considered for the 2022 election campaign.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210216/1082090538.html

downing street

london

united kingdom (uk)

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

larry the cat, chef mouser larry, larry downing street 10, larry the cat and sunak, larry the cat and cameron, larry the cat and starmer