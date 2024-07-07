https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/french-left-wing-coalition-wins-parliamentary-elections-receiving-182-seats---interior-ministry-1119282487.html

Jean-Luc Melanchon's New Popular Front coalition of left-wing parties has won 182 seats in the French National Assembly, according to the French Interior Ministry.

Second place went to French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition, which received 168 seats. Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardelle’s right-wing National Rally party took third place and gained 143 seats in the lower house of the country's parliament. The Republican Party took 45 seats, while the rest of the parties together received 39 seats.In total, there are 577 seats in the lower house of parliament. Thus, no political force gained enough votes to form a majority government alone. No information has emerged about possible coalitions. French and European media say the lack of a majority in parliament may plunge France into a prolonged political crisis due to an inability to form a new cabinet, calling the situation unmanageable.

