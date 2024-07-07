https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/man-in-israel-dies-after-infected-with-brain-eating-amoeba--reports-1119279271.html
Man in Israel Dies After Infected With 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' – Reports
Man in Israel Dies After Infected With 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' – Reports
Sputnik International
A young man in Israel has died of encephalitis caused by the rare "brain-eating amoeba" Naegleria fowleri, which enters the brain through the nose, marking the second such case in the country, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
2024-07-07T16:21+0000
2024-07-07T16:21+0000
2024-07-07T16:21+0000
beyond politics
israel
sea of galilee
encephalitis
disease
deadly amoeba
amoeba
bacteria
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083656288_61:0:1860:1012_1920x0_80_0_0_ad1ee766e72ce5535ed932980cd32c56.jpg
A young man has died of encephalitis in Israel days after contracting the rare Naegleria fowleri amoeba, also called the "brain-eating amoeba," which penetrates the human brain through the nose, in a second such case registered in the country, the online newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the hospital where the patient had been treated. The man might have contracted the infection while he was swimming in lake Kinneret, also known as the Sea of Galilee, in the north of the country, where water temperatures in summer reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), which is a favorable environment for the development of such microorganisms. However, the Israeli Health Ministry later took samples at the beach where the man had been bathing, but found no evidence of amoeba contamination of the water. The first case of this infection in Israel was reported in August 2022, when a 36-year-old man also died of encephalitis caused by the same amoeba. Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba that thrives in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, and hot springs, but can also be found in tap water, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The amoeba could cause brain infection if the water containing it gets into the brain through the nose. Such brain infection is rare, but almost always fatal with the mortality rate of 97%, according to the US authority.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221227/all-you-need-to-know-about-brain-eating-amoeba-as-first-death-confirmed-in-south-korea-1105812680.html
israel
sea of galilee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083656288_286:0:1635:1012_1920x0_80_0_0_45bb7191e213f184af2c0c228bc4d2d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brain-eating amoeba, man dies of brain eating amoeba in israel, encephalitis
brain-eating amoeba, man dies of brain eating amoeba in israel, encephalitis
Man in Israel Dies After Infected With 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 26-year-old man was hospitalized on Tuesday with symptoms of fever, headaches and vomiting, The Times of Israel reported.
A young man has died of encephalitis in Israel days after contracting the rare Naegleria fowleri amoeba, also called the "brain-eating amoeba
," which penetrates the human brain through the nose, in a second such case registered in the country, the online newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the hospital where the patient had been treated.
The man might have contracted the infection while he was swimming in lake Kinneret, also known as the Sea of Galilee, in the north of the country, where water temperatures in summer reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), which is a favorable environment for the development of such microorganisms
. However, the Israeli Health Ministry later took samples at the beach where the man had been bathing, but found no evidence of amoeba contamination of the water.
27 December 2022, 09:52 GMT
The first case of this infection
in Israel was reported in August 2022, when a 36-year-old man also died of encephalitis caused by the same amoeba.
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba that thrives in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, and hot springs, but can also be found in tap water, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The amoeba could cause brain infection if the water containing it gets into the brain through the nose. Such brain infection is rare, but almost always fatal with the mortality rate of 97%, according to the US authority.