Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Soldiers Brave Dnepr River on Makeshift Rafts to Surrender to Russians
Ukrainian Soldiers Brave Dnepr River on Makeshift Rafts to Surrender
As Kiev’s Western sponsors seem eager to continue fighting Russia “to the last Ukrainian,” a growing number of local soldiers opt to save their lives by surrendering to Moscow's forces, sometimes accomplishing impressive feats on their way to safety.
Four Ukrainian soldiers crossed the Dnepr River using makeshift rafts made of empty plastic bottles and surrendered to the Russian troops this week.The soldiers previously contacted the Russian military and notified it of their intentions - so a squad of Russian troops was already waiting for the Ukrainians to take them into custody.The desertion went off without a hitch and all four Ukrainians are now safe and face no risk of being thrown into some pointless meatgrinder by Kiev and its Western masters.This is not the first case of Ukrainians deserting to the Russian side. In May, Ukrainian serviceman Maksim Likhachev surrendered to the Russian forces after commandeering a Ukrainian T-64 main battle tank in order to flee from his former comrades.Likhachev apparently stole the tank in order to avoid being shot in the back during his flight to safety.
Ukrainian Soldiers Brave Dnepr River on Makeshift Rafts to Surrender to Russians
Ukrainian Soldiers Brave Dnepr River on Makeshift Rafts to Surrender to Russians
ukrainian soldiers surrender, ukrainian conflict video, dnepr river
ukrainian soldiers surrender, ukrainian conflict video, dnepr river

Ukrainian Soldiers Brave Dnepr River on Makeshift Rafts to Surrender to Russians

As Kiev’s Western sponsors seem eager to continue fighting Russia “to the last Ukrainian,” a growing number of local soldiers opt to save their lives by surrendering to Moscow's forces, sometimes accomplishing impressive feats on their way to safety.
Four Ukrainian soldiers crossed the Dnepr River using makeshift rafts made of empty plastic bottles and surrendered to the Russian troops this week.
The soldiers previously contacted the Russian military and notified it of their intentions - so a squad of Russian troops was already waiting for the Ukrainians to take them into custody.
The desertion went off without a hitch and all four Ukrainians are now safe and face no risk of being thrown into some pointless meatgrinder by Kiev and its Western masters.
This is not the first case of Ukrainians deserting to the Russian side. In May, Ukrainian serviceman Maksim Likhachev surrendered to the Russian forces after commandeering a Ukrainian T-64 main battle tank in order to flee from his former comrades.
Likhachev apparently stole the tank in order to avoid being shot in the back during his flight to safety.
