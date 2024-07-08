https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/draft-of-nato-joint-statement-may-claim-kievs-path-into-alliance-irreversible---reports-1119302028.html

Draft of NATO Joint Statement May Claim Kiev's Path Into Alliance 'Irreversible' - Reports

A draft of the NATO joint communique set to be released later this week may describe Kiev's path to join NATO as 'irreversible.'

The report said on Monday that this joint statement could send a strong signal to Kiev amid Russia's special military operation. NATO leaders will convene in Washington from July 9-11 to discuss a range of issues, especially Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. White House officials have said that significant deliverables are expected at the NATO leaders' summit this week, including announcements of additional security assistance for Ukraine. However, an invite to Ukraine to join the alliance has been ruled out. In April, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a visit to Kiev said Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO and that the alliance is working on placing it on an irreversible path toward membership in NATO when the time may be right. Russia has repeatedly said it stands against Ukraine's membership in NATO due to national security concerns, but never opposed Kiev's aspirations to join the European Union.

