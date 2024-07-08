https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/draft-of-nato-joint-statement-may-claim-kievs-path-into-alliance-irreversible---reports-1119302028.html
Draft of NATO Joint Statement May Claim Kiev's Path Into Alliance 'Irreversible' - Reports
Draft of NATO Joint Statement May Claim Kiev's Path Into Alliance 'Irreversible' - Reports
Sputnik International
A draft of the NATO joint communique set to be released later this week may describe Kiev's path to join NATO as 'irreversible.'
2024-07-08T22:11+0000
2024-07-08T22:11+0000
2024-07-08T22:11+0000
world
kiev
ukraine
jens stoltenberg
russia
nato
white house
nato enlargement
nato summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119115841_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d42b25996794db5115ab086afec26aa6.jpg
The report said on Monday that this joint statement could send a strong signal to Kiev amid Russia's special military operation. NATO leaders will convene in Washington from July 9-11 to discuss a range of issues, especially Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. White House officials have said that significant deliverables are expected at the NATO leaders' summit this week, including announcements of additional security assistance for Ukraine. However, an invite to Ukraine to join the alliance has been ruled out. In April, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a visit to Kiev said Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO and that the alliance is working on placing it on an irreversible path toward membership in NATO when the time may be right. Russia has repeatedly said it stands against Ukraine's membership in NATO due to national security concerns, but never opposed Kiev's aspirations to join the European Union.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/a-bridge-too-far-nato-bosses-mull-how-to-better-dangle-membership-carrot-before-ukraines-nose-1119280542.html
kiev
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119115841_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f064fb26ec611a9b469b1f90fea7a872.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine to join nato, nato summit, memo on ukraine nato membership
ukraine to join nato, nato summit, memo on ukraine nato membership
Draft of NATO Joint Statement May Claim Kiev's Path Into Alliance 'Irreversible' - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A draft text of the NATO joint communique planned to be released later this week may state that Ukraine's path into the alliance is irreversible, CNN reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
The report said
on Monday that this joint statement could send a strong signal to Kiev amid Russia's special military operation.
NATO leaders will convene in Washington from July 9-11 to discuss a range of issues, especially Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
White House officials have said that significant deliverables are expected at the NATO leaders' summit this week, including announcements of additional security assistance for Ukraine. However, an invite to Ukraine to join the alliance has been ruled out.
In April, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a visit to Kiev said Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO and that the alliance is working on placing it on an irreversible path toward membership in NATO when the time may be right.
Russia has repeatedly said it stands against Ukraine's membership in NATO due to national security concerns, but never opposed Kiev's aspirations to join the European Union.