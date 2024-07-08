https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/european-meteorologists-recognize-june-2024-as-hottest-on-record-1119300435.html

European Meteorologists Recognize June 2024 as Hottest on Record

European Meteorologists Recognize June 2024 as Hottest on Record

Sputnik International

The month of June in 2024 was hotter than in any prior year on record, European climate monitoring service Copernicus said on Monday.

2024-07-08T17:54+0000

2024-07-08T17:54+0000

2024-07-08T17:55+0000

beyond politics

heat

heat wave

weather

summer

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104319/56/1043195692_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_e6acc44d77208706cf1ba910856fb39a.jpg

"June 2024 was warmer globally than any previous June in the data record ... This is the thirteenth month in a row that is the warmest in the ERA5 data record for the respective month of the year," the climate service said, adding that "While unusual, a similar streak of monthly global temperature records happened previously in 2015/2016." The temperature was above average in southeastern Europe, Turkiye, eastern Canada, western US, Mexico, Brazil, north of Siberia, northern Africa and western Antarctica. Below-average temperatures were recorded in western Europe, Turkey, northwestern Russia and the equatorial Pacific. The average June temperature was 1.5 degrees higher than in the pre-industrial period from 1850 to 1900. The 1.5 degree threshold was set under the Paris Agreements as the maximum permissible level of the rise in the annual temperature, which would "reduce risks and impacts of climate change." The data was collected using satellites, weather stations, ships and aircraft around the world, Copernicus said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/our-oceans-now-face-a-triple-threat-of-oxygen-loss-extreme-heat-and-acidification---study-1118798664.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

heat wave, summer, warm temperature, record temperature, climate change, environment