European Meteorologists Recognize June 2024 as Hottest on Record
European Meteorologists Recognize June 2024 as Hottest on Record
Sputnik International
The month of June in 2024 was hotter than in any prior year on record, European climate monitoring service Copernicus said on Monday.
"June 2024 was warmer globally than any previous June in the data record ... This is the thirteenth month in a row that is the warmest in the ERA5 data record for the respective month of the year," the climate service said, adding that "While unusual, a similar streak of monthly global temperature records happened previously in 2015/2016." The temperature was above average in southeastern Europe, Turkiye, eastern Canada, western US, Mexico, Brazil, north of Siberia, northern Africa and western Antarctica. Below-average temperatures were recorded in western Europe, Turkey, northwestern Russia and the equatorial Pacific. The average June temperature was 1.5 degrees higher than in the pre-industrial period from 1850 to 1900. The 1.5 degree threshold was set under the Paris Agreements as the maximum permissible level of the rise in the annual temperature, which would "reduce risks and impacts of climate change." The data was collected using satellites, weather stations, ships and aircraft around the world, Copernicus said.
17:54 GMT 08.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The month of June in 2024 was hotter than in any prior year on record, European climate monitoring service Copernicus said on Monday.
"June 2024 was warmer globally than any previous June in the data record ... This is the thirteenth month in a row that is the warmest in the ERA5 data record for the respective month of the year," the climate service said, adding that "While unusual, a similar streak of monthly global temperature records happened previously in 2015/2016."
According to the service data, the average temperature around the world reached 16.66 degrees Celsius (60.8 degrees Fahrenheit), which is 0.67 degrees higher than the 1991-2020 average for June and 0.14 degrees above the previous record in 2023.
The temperature was above average in southeastern Europe, Turkiye, eastern Canada, western US
, Mexico, Brazil, north of Siberia, northern Africa and western Antarctica. Below-average temperatures were recorded in western Europe, Turkey, northwestern Russia and the equatorial Pacific.
The average June temperature was 1.5 degrees higher than in the pre-industrial period from 1850 to 1900. The 1.5 degree threshold was set under the Paris Agreements as the maximum permissible level of the rise in the annual temperature, which would "reduce risks and impacts of climate change."
The data was collected using satellites, weather stations, ships and aircraft around the world, Copernicus said.