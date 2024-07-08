https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/israel-accused-of-purposefully-delaying-gaza-ceasefire-proposal--1119281396.html
Israel Accused of Purposefully Delaying Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
Israel Accused of Purposefully Delaying Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
Sputnik International
After initially accepting a US-backed ceasefire proposal, Israel is now being accused of attempting to sabotage the deal after presenting new demands to Hamas, Israeli news outlets reported on Sunday.
2024-07-08T05:54+0000
2024-07-08T05:54+0000
2024-07-08T05:54+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
tel aviv
hamas
ceasefire
genocide
palestine-israel conflict
ethnic cleansing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119183629_0:150:2863:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_861d3d0105f4db9d96fcd3103a201f40.jpg
After initially accepting a US-backed ceasefire proposal, Israel is now being accused of attempting to sabotage the deal after presenting new demands to Hamas, Israeli news outlets reported on Sunday.Egyptian officials and Hamas representatives said that the Palestinian militant group surrendered their key demand for Israel to commit to a permanent end to the war before any ceasefire were to take place. Hopes that a ceasefire would be more easily achieved were then renewed following nine months of war.But, David Barnea, the chief of the Mossad foreign intelligence service, reportedly presented mediators with a list of new conditions. The demands could delay negotiations by at least three weeks, and Hamas may not even agree to those plans, Arab News reported citing Haaretz.Yet again, Israeli citizens, opposition parties, the media and families of Israeli hostages are criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of putting his own political survival before that of the hostages or other civilians. During an interview in June, US President Joe Biden admitted that his Israeli counterpart may be allowing the war to drag out so he can continue to cling to power.The Times of Israel reported on Sunday that thousands of “anti-government protesters” marched to the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem as one of many demonstrations taking place in a full day of anti-government protests across Israel. Those leading the march of this particular protest were shouting, “We won’t agree to the abandonment of the hostages!”The prime minister’s popularity plummeted following the October 7 attack from Hamas, and most political observers believe Netanyahu would lose elections were they to be held today, The Guardian reported. Over 38,000 people have been killed and nearly 88,000 have been injured in the Gaza Strip since the conflict first began in October, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/israel-breaks-three-decades-record-in-land-seizures-this-year-1119246719.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/icc-decision-on-arrest-warrants-for-israeli-officials-delayed-by-uk-1119184662.html
israel
tel aviv
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119183629_160:0:2705:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_2944aee4ec933eaa5a2950f667f6a94d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
israel, hamas, war, gaza, gaza strip, conflict, ceasefire, ceasefire proposal, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
israel, hamas, war, gaza, gaza strip, conflict, ceasefire, ceasefire proposal, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
Israel Accused of Purposefully Delaying Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
Despite accepting a recent proposal to a ceasefire, Israel is now presenting new demands to Hamas. And with the Israeli leader's popularity tumbling following the October 7 attack, he is now being accused of purposefully dragging out the war so he can retain power.
After initially accepting a US-backed ceasefire proposal, Israel is now being accused of attempting to sabotage the deal after presenting new demands to Hamas, Israeli news outlets reported on Sunday
.
Egyptian officials and Hamas representatives said that the Palestinian militant group surrendered their key demand for Israel to commit to a permanent end to the war before any ceasefire were to take place. Hopes that a ceasefire would be more easily achieved were then renewed following nine months of war.
But, David Barnea, the chief of the Mossad foreign intelligence service, reportedly presented mediators with a list of new conditions. The demands could delay negotiations by at least three weeks, and Hamas may not even agree to those plans, Arab News reported citing Haaretz.
“Hamas has already agreed to the latest position presented by Israel,” the source told Haaretz. “But in Friday’s meeting, Israel presented some new points it demands that Hamas accept.”
Yet again, Israeli citizens, opposition parties, the media and families of Israeli hostages are criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of putting his own political survival before that of the hostages or other civilians. During an interview in June
, US President Joe Biden admitted that his Israeli counterpart may be allowing the war to drag out so he can continue to cling to power.
“We appeal to the heads of the security agencies and the negotiating team – all eyes are on you. Do not let Netanyahu sabotage the deal again. We must rescue all the hostages,” family members of Israeli hostages said at a news conference near the defense ministry in Tel Aviv on Saturday.
The Times of Israel
reported on Sunday that thousands of “anti-government protesters” marched to the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem as one of many demonstrations taking place in a full day of anti-government protests across Israel. Those leading the march of this particular protest were shouting, “We won’t agree to the abandonment of the hostages!”
The prime minister’s popularity plummeted following the October 7 attack from Hamas, and most political observers believe Netanyahu would lose elections were they to be held today, The Guardian
reported. Over 38,000 people have been killed and nearly 88,000 have been injured in the Gaza Strip since the conflict first began in October, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.