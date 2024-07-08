https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/israel-accused-of-purposefully-delaying-gaza-ceasefire-proposal--1119281396.html

Israel Accused of Purposefully Delaying Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

After initially accepting a US-backed ceasefire proposal, Israel is now being accused of attempting to sabotage the deal after presenting new demands to Hamas, Israeli news outlets reported on Sunday.

After initially accepting a US-backed ceasefire proposal, Israel is now being accused of attempting to sabotage the deal after presenting new demands to Hamas, Israeli news outlets reported on Sunday.Egyptian officials and Hamas representatives said that the Palestinian militant group surrendered their key demand for Israel to commit to a permanent end to the war before any ceasefire were to take place. Hopes that a ceasefire would be more easily achieved were then renewed following nine months of war.But, David Barnea, the chief of the Mossad foreign intelligence service, reportedly presented mediators with a list of new conditions. The demands could delay negotiations by at least three weeks, and Hamas may not even agree to those plans, Arab News reported citing Haaretz.Yet again, Israeli citizens, opposition parties, the media and families of Israeli hostages are criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of putting his own political survival before that of the hostages or other civilians. During an interview in June, US President Joe Biden admitted that his Israeli counterpart may be allowing the war to drag out so he can continue to cling to power.The Times of Israel reported on Sunday that thousands of “anti-government protesters” marched to the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem as one of many demonstrations taking place in a full day of anti-government protests across Israel. Those leading the march of this particular protest were shouting, “We won’t agree to the abandonment of the hostages!”The prime minister’s popularity plummeted following the October 7 attack from Hamas, and most political observers believe Netanyahu would lose elections were they to be held today, The Guardian reported. Over 38,000 people have been killed and nearly 88,000 have been injured in the Gaza Strip since the conflict first began in October, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

