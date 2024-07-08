https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/israel-deliberately-killed-own-citizens-on-october-7--report-1119281817.html
Israel Deliberately Killed Own Citizens on October 7 – Report
Israel Deliberately Killed Own Citizens on October 7 – Report
Sputnik International
Reporting in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz offers the most significant evidence to date Israel killed its own citizens in an effort to prevent Hamas fighters from returning to Gaza after the Palestinian group’s armed operation.
2024-07-08T01:47+0000
2024-07-08T01:47+0000
2024-07-08T03:00+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
israel
palestine
west bank
hamas
israel defense forces (idf)
haaretz
palestine-israel conflict
genocide
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114151227_0:58:2000:1183_1920x0_80_0_0_29c3a3c20caddc33f5d43482b3a0a7fc.jpg
A report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz has claimed the IDF invoked the controversial Hannibal directive during Hamas’ October 7 attack last year, deliberately killing Israelis to prevent them from being taken hostage by Palestinian fighters.“Documents and testimonies obtained by Haaretz reveal the Hannibal operational order, which directs the use of force to prevent soldiers being taken into captivity, was employed at three army facilities infiltrated by Hamas, potentially endangering civilians as well,” read an article in the liberal paper’s Sunday edition.The newspaper notes the exact number of Israelis killed by IDF fire is unknown. The report cites testimony from servicemembers up and down the IDF chain of command, including soldiers and mid- and senior-level officers.An IDF spokesperson said internal investigations into the incident were ongoing.Highly controversial within and outside of Israel, the so-called Hannibal directive was devised in response to the threat of armed groups gaining leverage over the Israeli state through the taking of hostages. Palestinian forces took several Israelis captive during the 1970s and 80s, successfully negotiating the release of Palestinian prisoners in return. The notion Israelis were “better dead than abducted” led to the creation of the protocol, which allowed the use of deadly force.Claims of the invocation of the Hannibal directive on October 7 were made months ago when it was revealed an IDF brigadier general instructed a tank to shell a house in Kibbutz Be’eri with a number of Israelis and Hamas fighters inside, killing 13 Israeli captives. But Sunday’s report is the most complete accounting to date of accusations of friendly fire.The allegations add to claims Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has deliberately placed Israeli citizens in harm’s way in order to pursue the Likud party’s vision of territorial maximalism. The response to Hamas’ October 7 attack was reportedly delayed for hours because Netanyahu had redeployed soldiers to support Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.Netanyahu’s government received urgent warnings from Egyptian authorities in the months leading up to Hamas’ attack that the Palestinian group was likely planning a significant armed operation, it has been revealed. Israeli reconnaissance of the Gaza Strip, broadly considered “one of the most heavily surveilled places in the world,” showed Palestinian fighters were training in the use of hang gliders that were used to breach the enclave’s border fence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/israel-breaks-three-decades-record-in-land-seizures-this-year-1119246719.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/abhorrent-war-crime-hrw-lambasts-israel-for-gaza-starvation-1115659187.html
israel
palestine
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114151227_173:0:1829:1242_1920x0_80_0_0_c1bbc69cb3b0a29190c4def126d0733f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
israel hannibal directive, hannibal protocol, israel killed own people, idf killed israelis, idf friendly fire, israel intentionally killed own people, killings of civilians, civilian casualties, genocide, war crimes
israel hannibal directive, hannibal protocol, israel killed own people, idf killed israelis, idf friendly fire, israel intentionally killed own people, killings of civilians, civilian casualties, genocide, war crimes
Israel Deliberately Killed Own Citizens on October 7 – Report
01:47 GMT 08.07.2024 (Updated: 03:00 GMT 08.07.2024)
Reporting in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz offers the most significant evidence to date that Israel killed its own citizens in an effort to prevent Hamas fighters from returning to Gaza after the Palestinian group’s armed operation.
A report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz has claimed
the IDF invoked the controversial Hannibal directive
during Hamas’ October 7 attack last year, deliberately killing Israelis to prevent them from being taken hostage by Palestinian fighters.
“Documents and testimonies obtained by Haaretz reveal the Hannibal operational order, which directs the use of force to prevent soldiers being taken into captivity, was employed at three army facilities infiltrated by Hamas, potentially endangering civilians as well,” read an article in the liberal paper’s Sunday edition.
“‘Not a single vehicle can return to Gaza’ was the order,” writes journalist Yaniv Kubovich. “At this point, the IDF was not aware of the extent of kidnapping along the Gaza border, but it did know that many people were involved. Thus, it was entirely clear what that message meant, and what the fate of some of the kidnapped people would be.”
The newspaper notes the exact number of Israelis killed by IDF fire is unknown. The report cites testimony from servicemembers up and down the IDF chain of command, including soldiers and mid- and senior-level officers.
An IDF spokesperson said internal investigations into the incident were ongoing.
Highly controversial within and outside of Israel, the so-called Hannibal directive
was devised in response to the threat of armed groups gaining leverage over the Israeli state through the taking of hostages. Palestinian forces took several Israelis captive during the 1970s and 80s, successfully negotiating the release of Palestinian prisoners in return. The notion
Israelis were “better dead than abducted” led to the creation of the protocol, which allowed the use of deadly force.
Claims of the invocation of the Hannibal directive on October 7 were made
months ago when it was revealed an IDF brigadier general instructed a tank to shell a house in Kibbutz Be’eri
with a number of Israelis and Hamas fighters inside, killing 13 Israeli captives. But Sunday’s report is the most complete accounting to date of accusations of friendly fire.
The allegations add to claims Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has deliberately placed Israeli citizens in harm’s way in order to pursue the Likud party’s vision of territorial maximalism
. The response to Hamas’ October 7 attack was reportedly delayed for hours because Netanyahu had redeployed soldiers to support Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu’s government received urgent warnings from Egyptian authorities in the months leading up to Hamas’ attack that the Palestinian group was likely planning a significant armed operation, it has been revealed. Israeli reconnaissance of the Gaza Strip, broadly considered “one of the most heavily surveilled places in the world,” showed Palestinian fighters were training in the use of hang gliders that were used to breach the enclave’s border fence.
18 December 2023, 15:10 GMT