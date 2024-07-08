https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/pentagon-says-directed-air-force-to-restructure-sentinel-program-to-address-soaring-costs-1119301508.html

Pentagon Says Directed Air Force to Restructure Sentinel Program to Address Soaring Costs

Pentagon Says Directed Air Force to Restructure Sentinel Program to Address Soaring Costs

Sputnik International

The US Defense Department has directed the US Air Force to restructure its Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program after it overran costs.

2024-07-08T21:27+0000

2024-07-08T21:27+0000

2024-07-08T21:27+0000

military

military & intelligence

william laplante

pentagon

minuteman iii

air force

us

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119185904_0:0:1993:1122_1920x0_80_0_0_39006a9d80781bdbda8e46d14c806974.jpg

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante "directed the Air Force to restructure the Sentinel program to address the root causes of the breach and ensure an appropriate management structure is in place to control costs in the future," the report said. The modified Sentinel program to replace aging Minuteman III ICBMs is on track to cost $140.9 billion, an increase of 81% compared to a 2020 estimate, according to the report. US defense and military officials told reporters in a conference call that the restructuring phase would take about 18 to 24 months to complete, and there is no guarantee that costs will be reduced once it's complete. Moreover, the officials noted that decisions will be made further "down the road" about what defense programs will have their funding cut in order to make room for the costly Sentinel program.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

icbm program, minutemen iii, sentinel program costs