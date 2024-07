https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/prime-minister-modi-arrives-in-moscow-on-official-visit-1119285957.html

Prime Minister Modi Arrives in Moscow on Official Visit

On July 8 and 9, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to Russia at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sputnik reports live as Prime Minister Modi and President Putin meet in the Russian capital to discuss current issues in bilateral relations.Modi is co-chairing the 22nd annual Russia-India summit with Putin. The two leaders are expected to discuss prospects for further comprehensive development of Russian-Indian relations.This is the prime minister's first official visit to Russia after he was sworn in following India's elections in June. During his last trip to the country in 2019, Modi attended the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

