Putin Meets With Indian PM Modi in Moscow
The latest news and stories from Russia.
Putin Meets With Indian PM Modi in Moscow
As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Russia on July 8-9, he is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Indian PM Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian capital. The heads of state are expected to hold several discussions in narrow and extended formats.The two leaders are to cover topics concerning bilateral cooperation across different areas, as well as issues on the international agenda. Putin and Modi will not talk to the press following the discussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.During the visit, Modi is co-chairing the 22nd annual Russia-India summit with Putin, which is aimed at maintaining friendly ties between the nations.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
16:50 GMT 08.07.2024
As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Russia on July 8-9, he is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Indian PM Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian capital. The heads of state are expected to hold several discussions in narrow and extended formats.
The two leaders are to cover topics concerning bilateral cooperation across different areas, as well as issues on the international agenda. Putin and Modi will not talk to the press following the discussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.
During the visit, Modi is co-chairing the 22nd annual Russia-India summit with Putin, which is aimed at maintaining friendly ties between the nations.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
