Several Explosions Heard in Russia's Belgorod

Several explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod on Monday while the missile alert was on, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Plumes of smoke can be seen above the central part of the city, according to the correspondent.Late on Monday night, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that it shot down another Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod area."On July 8 of this year, at about 11:10 p.m. Moscow time, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region by air defense systems on duty," the ministry's report said (translated).More to come.

