International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/tropical-storm-beryl-leaves-2mln-texans-without-power-outage-expected-for-days--officials-1119302998.html
Tropical Storm Beryl Leaves 2Mln Texans Without Power, Outage Expected for Days -Officials
Tropical Storm Beryl Leaves 2Mln Texans Without Power, Outage Expected for Days -Officials
Sputnik International
Tropical Storm Beryl has cut off power for at least 2.1 million Texan residents and killed three people.
2024-07-08T23:36+0000
2024-07-08T23:36+0000
americas
texas
houston
us
hurricane
tropical storm
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119302841_0:127:3070:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_f841ed343671ab27e0f604605b276b4c.jpg
"Hurricane Beryl has severely impacted the Houston area and there are currently more than 2.1 million electric customers without power," CenterPoint Energy said in a statement on Monday. Galveston County officials neighboring the city of Houston said in a separate statement that utility providers are in the process of trying to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible but warned they may be without power through this upcoming weekend. Tropical Storm Beryl hit the Texas shore as a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Monday but was downgraded later in the day. At least three people have died because of the storm, media reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/hurricane-beryl-slams-into-cayman-islands-after-leaving-a-path-of-destruction-in-jamaica-1119247437.html
americas
texas
houston
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119302841_182:0:2911:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bff1a2d2c2fbfd9eb1b531ad19ed16b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hurricane beryl, tropical storm beryl, texas hurricane
hurricane beryl, tropical storm beryl, texas hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl Leaves 2Mln Texans Without Power, Outage Expected for Days -Officials

23:36 GMT 08.07.2024
© AP Photo / Maria LysakerA vehicle is stranded in high waters on a flooded highway at I10 and Washington in Houston, on Monday, July 8, 2024, after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
A vehicle is stranded in high waters on a flooded highway at I10 and Washington in Houston, on Monday, July 8, 2024, after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2024
© AP Photo / Maria Lysaker
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tropical Storm Beryl has left at least 2.1 million residents in Texas without power, and recovery efforts may take several days for some residents, according to Texas officials.
"Hurricane Beryl has severely impacted the Houston area and there are currently more than 2.1 million electric customers without power," CenterPoint Energy said in a statement on Monday.
Galveston County officials neighboring the city of Houston said in a separate statement that utility providers are in the process of trying to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible but warned they may be without power through this upcoming weekend.
Tropical Storm Beryl hit the Texas shore as a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Monday but was downgraded later in the day.
A woman retrieves belongings from her home that was hit by Hurricane Beryl in Portland Cottage, Clarendon, Jamaica, Thursday, July 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2024
Americas
Hurricane Beryl Slams Into Cayman Islands After Leaving a Path of Destruction in Jamaica
5 July, 04:53 GMT
At least three people have died because of the storm, media reported.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала