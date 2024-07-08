https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/tropical-storm-beryl-leaves-2mln-texans-without-power-outage-expected-for-days--officials-1119302998.html
Tropical Storm Beryl Leaves 2Mln Texans Without Power, Outage Expected for Days -Officials
Tropical Storm Beryl has cut off power for at least 2.1 million Texan residents and killed three people.
2024-07-08T23:36+0000
2024-07-08T23:36+0000
2024-07-08T23:36+0000
"Hurricane Beryl has severely impacted the Houston area and there are currently more than 2.1 million electric customers without power," CenterPoint Energy said in a statement on Monday. Galveston County officials neighboring the city of Houston said in a separate statement that utility providers are in the process of trying to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible but warned they may be without power through this upcoming weekend. Tropical Storm Beryl hit the Texas shore as a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Monday but was downgraded later in the day. At least three people have died because of the storm, media reported.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tropical Storm Beryl has left at least 2.1 million residents in Texas without power, and recovery efforts may take several days for some residents, according to Texas officials.
"Hurricane Beryl has severely impacted the Houston area and there are currently more than 2.1 million electric customers without power," CenterPoint Energy said in a statement on Monday.
Galveston County officials neighboring the city of Houston said in a separate statement that utility providers are in the process of trying to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible but warned they may be without power through this upcoming weekend.
Tropical Storm Beryl hit the Texas shore as a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Monday but was downgraded later in the day.
At least three people have died because of the storm, media reported.