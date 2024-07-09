https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/biden-cant-shake-age-concerns-french-left-stuns-le-pen-1119301940.html
Biden Can't Shake Age Concerns, French Left Stuns Le Pen
President Joe Biden did little over the weekend to assuage voters’ concerns about his age, but his circle remains defiant.
CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Modern Monetary Theory activist Steve Grumbine joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Joe Biden's refusal to get out of the presidential race, even as more and more members of his own party call for him to do so. He also breaks down who could have success as a replacement candidate, and the hurdles to using electoral politics to change a system in the grips of a powerful duopoly.Political analyst and Professor of English Literature Mohammad Marandi discusses the results of the Iranian presidential election, won by Masoud Pezeshkian. He gets into the issues that were revealed to be critical in Iranian voter's minds when heading to the ballots, how Western leaders perceive Pezeshkian, and whether the sanctions regime imposed on Iran by the West is beginning to backfire.Co-host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall discusses the upset by the left-wing New Popular Front, why the right-wing National Front failed to meet the expectations of Western media, and why the right-wing is crying foul over the left-wing's electoral tactics.Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carillo discusses the current negotiating positions of Israel and Hamas, why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu seems determined to throw cold water on any peace processes, the state of the conflict in Gaza, and Yemen's Ansarallah movement warning Saudi Arabia not to let the US drag Riyadh into a regional war.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent trips to Kiev, Moscow and Beijing and what Orban might be trying to accomplish. He also discusses Russia's latest missile attack on Ukraine and the state of battle along the front lines.The Misfits also discuss the departure of Jeremy Scahill and Ryan Grim from the Intercept, the plea deal struck by Boeing with the Department of Justice and new developments in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter case.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Can't Shake Age Concerns, French Left Stuns Le Pen
04:04 GMT 09.07.2024 (Updated: 15:57 GMT 09.07.2024)
President Joe Biden did little over the weekend to assuage voters’ concerns about his age, but his circle remains defiant.
CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Modern Monetary Theory activist Steve Grumbine joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Joe Biden’s refusal to get out of the presidential race, even as more and more members of his own party call for him to do so. He also breaks down who could have success as a replacement candidate, and the hurdles to using electoral politics to change a system in the grips of a powerful duopoly.
Political analyst and Professor of English Literature Mohammad Marandi discusses the results of the Iranian presidential election, won by Masoud Pezeshkian. He gets into the issues that were revealed to be critical in Iranian voter’s minds when heading to the ballots, how Western leaders perceive Pezeshkian, and whether the sanctions regime imposed on Iran by the West is beginning to backfire.
Co-host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall discusses the upset by the left-wing New Popular Front, why the right-wing National Front failed to meet the expectations of Western media, and why the right-wing is crying foul over the left-wing’s electoral tactics.
Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carillo discusses the current negotiating positions of Israel and Hamas, why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu seems determined to throw cold water on any peace processes, the state of the conflict in Gaza, and Yemen's Ansarallah movement warning Saudi Arabia not to let the US drag Riyadh into a regional war.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s recent trips to Kiev, Moscow and Beijing and what Orban might be trying to accomplish. He also discusses Russia’s latest missile attack on Ukraine and the state of battle along the front lines.
The Misfits also discuss the departure of Jeremy Scahill and Ryan Grim from the Intercept, the plea deal struck by Boeing with the Department of Justice and new developments in Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter case.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM