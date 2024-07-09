https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/biden-stands-his-ground-vows-to-win-2024-election--1119301619.html
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss current events from around the globe, including the latest out of the Biden campaign.
radio
Biden Stands His Ground, Vows to Win 2024 Election
04:02 GMT 09.07.2024 (Updated: 16:04 GMT 09.07.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss current events from around the globe, including the latest out of the Biden campaign.
The show begins with attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, sharing his perspective on the latest out of the Biden crisis amid increasing calls for the president to drop out from his campaign.
Then, army infantry veteran and counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighs in on Trump's delayed sentencing from his hush money trial. He also talks about how the SCOTUS immunity decision will impact his campaign.
The second hour starts with Italian-Swiss financial consultant and geopolitical expert Angelo Giuliano shares his analysis on the latest out of the French elections, amid a parliamentary victory for French leftists.
The show closes with the Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov to talk about the latest out of Gaza.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
