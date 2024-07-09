International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/bulgaria-lost-over-750mln-in-2024-due-to-schengen-zone-accession-delays---reports-1119312996.html
Bulgaria Lost Over $750Mln in 2024 Due to Schengen Zone Accession Delays - Reports
Bulgaria Lost Over $750Mln in 2024 Due to Schengen Zone Accession Delays - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria has lost 0.7 billion euros ($757 million) in 2024, including 423 million euros in direct losses and 225 million euros in lost... 09.07.2024, Sputnik International
2024-07-09T14:00+0000
2024-07-09T14:00+0000
economy
europe
bulgaria
romania
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101807/52/1018075260_0:53:1025:629_1920x0_80_0_0_f2bb8c383d1e281f2840133204427120.jpg
"The results of the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen are not a one-off effect but will intensify with deeper economic integration between European countries, which means that each successive postponement will cause greater lost benefits for both the Bulgarian and the European economy," Nikolov said, as quoted by Euractiv. The economy minister estimated that Bulgaria's accession to Schengen land borders would lead to carbon savings from transport of about 3.75 million euros, as cited by the news website. On April 1, Romania and Bulgaria partially joined Europe's Schengen Area of free movement by sea and air after over a decade-long process of waiting for admission. Bulgaria and Romania joined the EU in 2007. The Schengen visa-free zone previously included 27 countries, including all EU member states — except Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania — and non-EU members Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/bulgaria-tries-to-stop-russian-gas-supplies-to-eu-by-tax-on-transit--serbias-gas-company-1115617355.html
bulgaria
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101807/52/1018075260_58:0:965:680_1920x0_80_0_0_e3d959a698aad751877e537b65fef64f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, bulgaria, romania, european union (eu)
europe, bulgaria, romania, european union (eu)

Bulgaria Lost Over $750Mln in 2024 Due to Schengen Zone Accession Delays - Reports

14:00 GMT 09.07.2024
CC BY 2.0 / ResoluteSupportMedia / Flag of Bulgaria
Flag of Bulgaria - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2024
CC BY 2.0 / ResoluteSupportMedia /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria has lost 0.7 billion euros ($757 million) in 2024, including 423 million euros in direct losses and 225 million euros in lost benefits, as a result of not being fully admitted to Europe's Schengen area, with the after-effects set to intensify along with economic integration, the Euractiv news website reported on Tuesday.
"The results of the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen are not a one-off effect but will intensify with deeper economic integration between European countries, which means that each successive postponement will cause greater lost benefits for both the Bulgarian and the European economy," Nikolov said, as quoted by Euractiv.
The economy minister estimated that Bulgaria's accession to Schengen land borders would lead to carbon savings from transport of about 3.75 million euros, as cited by the news website.
On April 1, Romania and Bulgaria partially joined Europe's Schengen Area of free movement by sea and air after over a decade-long process of waiting for admission. Bulgaria and Romania joined the EU in 2007.
Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2023
World
Bulgaria Tries to Stop Russian Gas Supplies to EU by Tax on Transit – Serbia's Gas Company
16 December 2023, 07:04 GMT
The Schengen visa-free zone previously included 27 countries, including all EU member states — except Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania — and non-EU members Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала