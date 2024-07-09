https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/hotly-contested-french-election-sees-leftists-surge-after-massive-voter-turnout-1119299049.html
Hotly Contested French Elections See Leftists Surge After Massive Voter Turnout
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including the results of the contested French election.
Hotly Contested French Election Sees Leftists Surge After Massive Voter Turnout
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including the results of the contested French election.
The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joining the show to discuss the results of the French elections. He also touches on the latest out of the situation in Gaza amid a new ceasefire deal.Then, political activist Misty Winston shares her perspective on the latest out of the Biden campaign amid calls for the president to drop out.The second hour starts with independent researcher & journalist Setareh Sadeqi sharing an analysis of the results of the Iranian elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Hotly Contested French Elections See Leftists Surge After Massive Voter Turnout
04:01 GMT 09.07.2024 (Updated: 16:03 GMT 09.07.2024)
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including the results of the contested French election.
The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joining the show to discuss the results of the French elections. He also touches on the latest out of the situation in Gaza amid a new ceasefire deal.
Then, political activist Misty Winston shares her perspective on the latest out of the Biden campaign amid calls for the president to drop out.
The second hour starts with independent researcher & journalist Setareh Sadeqi sharing an analysis of the results of the Iranian elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM