Iranian President-Elect to Form New Government by End of August

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to form the country's new government by the end of August, following his inauguration scheduled between August 2 and 5, Alireza Salimi, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's presiding board, said on Tuesday.
"The inauguration ceremony will take place between August 2 and 5 ... After the ceremony, the president has two weeks to present his government," Salimi was quoted as saying by the ILNA news agency. On Saturday, Iranian election headquarters spokesman Mohsen Eslami said that Pezeshkian won the second round of the country's snap presidential election. The election was called after President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in Iran's mountainous north in May.
