Iranian President-Elect to Form New Government by End of August

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to form the country's new government by the end of August, following his inauguration scheduled between August 2 and 5, Alireza Salimi, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's presiding board, said on Tuesday.
"The inauguration ceremony will take place between August 2 and 5 ... After the ceremony, the president has two weeks to present his government," Salimi was quoted as saying by the ILNA news agency. On Saturday, Iranian election headquarters spokesman Mohsen Eslami said that Pezeshkian won the second round of the country's snap presidential election. The election was called after President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in Iran's mountainous north in May.
14:04 GMT 09.07.2024
Iranian reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian raises his fist as he arrives for his campaign rally at a stadium in Tehran on July 3, 2024.
Iranian reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian raises his fist as he arrives for his campaign rally at a stadium in Tehran on July 3, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / ATTA KENARE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to form the country's new government by the end of August, following his inauguration scheduled between August 2 and 5, Alireza Salimi, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's presiding board, said on Tuesday.
"The inauguration ceremony will take place between August 2 and 5 ... After the ceremony, the president has two weeks to present his government," Salimi was quoted as saying by the ILNA news agency.
On Saturday, Iranian election headquarters spokesman Mohsen Eslami said that Pezeshkian won the second round of the country's snap presidential election. The election was called after President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in Iran's mountainous north in May.
