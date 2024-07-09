https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/narendra-modi-visits-russia-expo-in-moscow-together-with-putin-1119307012.html
Narendra Modi Visits Russia Expo in Moscow Together With Putin
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the International Exhibition and Forum "Russia" at VDNKh, along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to Moscow.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the International Exhibition and Forum 'Russia' at VDNKh, along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to Moscow.Narendra Modi will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden.Modi visiting Russia from July 8-9 for an annual summit with Putin. On Monday, the leaders held an informal meeting at Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Narendra Modi Visits Russia Expo in Moscow Together With Putin
10:00 GMT 09.07.2024 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 09.07.2024)
On July 8, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia for a two-day visit.
Narendra Modi will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!