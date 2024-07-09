Nine House Democrats Call for President Biden to Step Down; NATO's Upcoming 75th Anniversary

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/nine-house-democrats-call-for-president-biden-to-step-down-natos-upcoming-75th-anniversary--1119302397.html

A total of nine House Democrats called for President Biden to step aside as he appeared to seek support from Black Americans at a Philadelphia church service; NATO's 75th anniversary provides reflection on the broken promises that led to war.

Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the nine House Democrats calling for Biden to step aside and the Democrats focusing attacks on right-wing Project 2025 pushed by Trump allies.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the French and US policies towards Gaza and Niger.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss NATO's 75th anniversary and the conflicting narratives of Ukraine.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Russian military's coordinated attacks using long-range weapons on Ukrainian military-industrial targets and air bases on Monday in retaliation for Kiev's attempts to damage Russian energy and economic facilities. He also talks about how the Russian Security Service foiled Ukraine's attempt to hijack a Russian strike bomber.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, discusses Election 2024 and the war on public goods.Fiorella Isabel, journalist and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss an Israeli newspaper's confirmation that IDF soldiers were reportedly ordered to "turn the area around the border fence into a killing zone," Israeli settler attacks in the West Bank surpassed 1,000 since October 7, and the upcoming NATO summit.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joined us to discuss last week's presidential debate and how insurers pocketed $50 billion from Medicare for diseases no doctor treated.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council. Professor Cohn argues that by overruling Chevron, the court dramatically curtailed the power of federal agencies to interpret statutes they administer, threatening the environment and our health and safety while providing a boon to corporations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

