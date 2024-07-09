International
Norway-Supplied Air Defense System Fired Missile That Hit Hospital in Kiev - Russia's UN Envoy
An air defense missile that hit a children's hospital in Kiev was likely fired from a Norway-supplied NASAMS system, and Russia is waiting for a reaction from Oslo in this regard, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that it has been confirmed, including by numerous witnesses, that a NASAMS missile landed in a building on the territory of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kiev. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that claims about a deliberate Russian strike on civilian targets in Kiev are not true. The destruction was caused by the fall of a Ukrainian air defense missile, and this is not the first time that Kiev has engaged in such provocations, it said. The ministry said that numerous photos and video footage from Kiev clearly confirm that the destruction was caused by a Ukrainian missile launched from an air defense system deployed within the city. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the hysteria being spread in the United States regarding the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kiev is an example of rabid anti-Russian propaganda.
russia, ukraine, kiev, nebenzia, russian strike on kiev, kiev hospital strike
Norway-Supplied Air Defense System Fired Missile That Hit Hospital in Kiev - Russia's UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - An air defense missile that hit a children's hospital in Kiev was likely fired from a Norway-supplied NASAMS system, and Russia is waiting for a reaction from Oslo in this regard, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that it has been confirmed, including by numerous witnesses, that a NASAMS missile landed in a building on the territory of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kiev.
"We are also waiting for a reaction from the Norwegian authorities who apparently supplied the Zelenskyy clique with this NASAMS system. Did they authorize it to be used to strike a children’s hospital, and also to be placed in residential areas?" Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that claims about a deliberate Russian strike on civilian targets in Kiev are not true. The destruction was caused by the fall of a Ukrainian air defense missile, and this is not the first time that Kiev has engaged in such provocations, it said.
The ministry said that numerous photos and video footage from Kiev clearly confirm that the destruction was caused by a Ukrainian missile launched from an air defense system deployed within the city. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the hysteria being spread in the United States regarding the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kiev is an example of rabid anti-Russian propaganda.
