Putin Holds Talks With Modi

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks.

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks.The two leaders are expected to discuss the prospects for further development of Russian-Indian relations, as well as topical issues on the international and regional agenda.Narendra Modi on Monday said he was looking forward to his official meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, adding that the upcoming talks would further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Modi will hold talks in wide and narrow formats, adding that there will be no joint press conference, but it will be compensated by "substantial exchanges" during the talks.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

