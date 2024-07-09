https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/putin-holds-talks-with-modi-1119305310.html
Putin Holds Talks With Modi
Putin Holds Talks With Modi
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks.
2024-07-09T10:30+0000
2024-07-09T10:30+0000
2024-07-09T10:34+0000
russia
narendra modi
vladimir putin
russia
moscow
meeting
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119304941_0:114:2943:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_b425509ff4445e0c5b97c0c418ae7b6b.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks.The two leaders are expected to discuss the prospects for further development of Russian-Indian relations, as well as topical issues on the international and regional agenda.Narendra Modi on Monday said he was looking forward to his official meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, adding that the upcoming talks would further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Modi will hold talks in wide and narrow formats, adding that there will be no joint press conference, but it will be compensated by "substantial exchanges" during the talks.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119304941_123:0:2854:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_52f14d5f6748fefb942ac9540ff8ebd6.jpg
ПУТИН И МОДИ НАЧАЛИ ПЕРЕГОВОРЫ В КРЕМЛЕ
Sputnik International
ПУТИН И МОДИ НАЧАЛИ ПЕРЕГОВОРЫ В КРЕМЛЕ
2024-07-09T10:30+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, indian prime minister narendra modi, hold talks
russian president vladimir putin, indian prime minister narendra modi, hold talks
Putin Holds Talks With Modi
10:30 GMT 09.07.2024 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 09.07.2024)
On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia for a two-day visit, and in the evening Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal one-on-one meeting.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks.
The two leaders are expected to discuss the prospects for further development of Russian-Indian relations, as well as topical issues on the international and regional agenda.
Narendra Modi on Monday said he was looking forward to his official meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, adding that the upcoming talks would further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Modi will hold talks in wide and narrow formats, adding that there will be no joint press conference, but it will be compensated by "substantial exchanges" during the talks.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!