Russian Experts Extract Parts of Storm Shadow Guidance System - Serviceman
Russian specialists have extracted parts of the control and guidance system used in the Storm Shadow cruise missiles.
"A thorough examination of the downed Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles continues. At this point, the control equipment … has been dismantled. This data provides objective control of the missile overflight system, possible air defense countermeasures systems to better counter these targets," the expert said. A detailed study of fuse schemes and warhead design of Storm Shadow missiles is currently underway, he added. "These are necessary works for neutralization [of missiles]. In order to carry out transportation of these combat units and destroy them outside populated areas," the expert said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian specialists have extracted parts of the control and guidance system of the Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles, an engineer and weapons expert told Sputnik.
"A thorough examination of the downed Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles continues. At this point, the control equipment … has been dismantled. This data provides objective control of the missile overflight system, possible air defense countermeasures systems to better counter these targets," the expert said.
A detailed study of fuse schemes and warhead design of Storm Shadow missiles is currently underway, he added.
"These are necessary works for neutralization [of missiles]. In order to carry out transportation of these combat units and destroy them outside populated areas," the expert said.