Russian Experts Extract Parts of Storm Shadow Guidance System - Serviceman
Russian Experts Extract Parts of Storm Shadow Guidance System - Serviceman
Sputnik International
Russian specialists have extracted parts of the control and guidance system used in the Storm Shadow cruise missiles.
"A thorough examination of the downed Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles continues. At this point, the control equipment … has been dismantled. This data provides objective control of the missile overflight system, possible air defense countermeasures systems to better counter these targets," the expert said. A detailed study of fuse schemes and warhead design of Storm Shadow missiles is currently underway, he added. "These are necessary works for neutralization [of missiles]. In order to carry out transportation of these combat units and destroy them outside populated areas," the expert said.
Russian Experts Extract Parts of Storm Shadow Guidance System - Serviceman

03:47 GMT 09.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian specialists have extracted parts of the control and guidance system of the Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles, an engineer and weapons expert told Sputnik.
"A thorough examination of the downed Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles continues. At this point, the control equipment … has been dismantled. This data provides objective control of the missile overflight system, possible air defense countermeasures systems to better counter these targets," the expert said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Experts Gain Access to Storm Shadow Missile Warhead
7 July, 06:59 GMT
A detailed study of fuse schemes and warhead design of Storm Shadow missiles is currently underway, he added.
"These are necessary works for neutralization [of missiles]. In order to carry out transportation of these combat units and destroy them outside populated areas," the expert said.
