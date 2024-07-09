https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/ukraine-uses-prohibited-toxic-substances-against-russian-military--russian-soldier-1119308610.html
The Ukrainian military used banned toxic substances, presumably phosgene, against Russian troops in the Kherson direction, a Russian intelligence officer from the Dnepr Battlegroup told Sputnik.
"Phosgene poison, in my opinion, if I am not mistaken now. The people do not know what to do with it, to be honest. Such a nasty thing. I have now graduated from tactical medicine at the military academy, and there was just a case at the front line with this gas. That is, a very sad experience," the officer said.Phosgene was actively used as a chemical compound warfare agent during World War I and has a suffocating effect.
GENICHESK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military used banned toxic substances, presumably phosgene, against Russian troops in the Kherson direction, a Russian intelligence officer from the Dnepr Battlegroup told Sputnik.
"Phosgene poison, in my opinion, if I am not mistaken now. The people do not know what to do with it, to be honest. Such a nasty thing. I have now graduated from tactical medicine at the military academy, and there was just a case at the front line with this gas. That is, a very sad experience," the officer said.
Phosgene was actively used as a chemical compound warfare
agent during World War I and has a suffocating effect.