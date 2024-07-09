International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Iskander Missile Rub Out Ukrainian Military Convoy
Watch Russian Iskander Missile Rub Out Ukrainian Military Convoy
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday released footage of the destruction of a Ukrainian military equipment convoy in the Sumy region.
The one-minute and nine-second-long clip depicts an Iskander missile striking a wooded area near the village of Stetskovka. The impact sent numerous plumes of smoke into the sky from detonating ammunition. According to the Ministry of Defense, the strike successfully destroyed an artillery ammunition depot, 20 military vehicles designated for transporting ammunition, Ukrainian military personnel, and up to 65 soldiers.
Watch Russian Iskander Missile Rub Out Ukrainian Military Convoy

07:14 GMT 09.07.2024
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of a convoy of Ukrainian military equipment in the Sumy region.
The one-minute and nine-second-long clip depicts an Iskander missile striking a wooded area near the village of Stetskovka. The impact sent numerous plumes of smoke into the sky from detonating ammunition. According to the Ministry of Defense, the strike successfully destroyed an artillery ammunition depot, 20 military vehicles designated for transporting ammunition, Ukrainian military personnel, and up to 65 soldiers.
