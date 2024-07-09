https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/watch-russian-iskander-missile-rub-out-ukrainian-military-convoy-1119305450.html
Watch Russian Iskander Missile Rub Out Ukrainian Military Convoy
The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday released footage of the destruction of a Ukrainian military equipment convoy in the Sumy region.
The one-minute and nine-second-long clip depicts an Iskander missile striking a wooded area near the village of Stetskovka. The impact sent numerous plumes of smoke into the sky from detonating ammunition. According to the Ministry of Defense, the strike successfully destroyed an artillery ammunition depot, 20 military vehicles designated for transporting ammunition, Ukrainian military personnel, and up to 65 soldiers.
The one-minute and nine-second-long clip depicts an Iskander missile striking a wooded area near the village of Stetskovka. The impact sent numerous plumes of smoke into the sky from detonating ammunition. According to the Ministry of Defense, the strike successfully destroyed an artillery ammunition depot, 20 military vehicles designated for transporting ammunition, Ukrainian military personnel, and up to 65 soldiers.