Watch Russia's Tyulpan Unleash Mortar Fire, Obliterating Ukrainian Stronghold

LIVE: Narendra Modi Visits Russia Expo in Moscow Together With Putin
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar system destroying a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold and observation posts that were preventing the advance of Russian assault troops.
2024
10:22 GMT 09.07.2024
© Sputnik
The 2S4 Tyulpan (tulip) is a Russian self-propelled mortar system designed to provide fire support to ground forces. Mounted on a T-55 tank chassis, it carries a 240mm 2A63 mortar capable of firing a variety of ammunition including high explosive fragmentation, incendiary and smoke shells.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar system destroying a Ukrainian military stronghold and related observation posts that were preventing the advance of Russia's assault troops.
The ministry noted that the crew left the firing position as soon as possible after completing the mission and moved to a safe area to avoid being hit by the enemy's return fire.
