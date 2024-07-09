Watch Russia's Tyulpan Unleash Mortar Fire, Obliterating Ukrainian Stronghold

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/watch-russias-tyulpan-unleash-mortar-fire-obliterating-ukrainian-stronghold-1119306686.html
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar system destroying a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold and observation posts that were preventing the advance of Russian assault troops.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar system destroying a Ukrainian military stronghold and related observation posts that were preventing the advance of Russia's assault troops.The ministry noted that the crew left the firing position as soon as possible after completing the mission and moved to a safe area to avoid being hit by the enemy's return fire.
The 2S4 Tyulpan (tulip) is a Russian self-propelled mortar system designed to provide fire support to ground forces. Mounted on a T-55 tank chassis, it carries a 240mm 2A63 mortar capable of firing a variety of ammunition including high explosive fragmentation, incendiary and smoke shells.
The ministry noted that the crew left the firing position as soon as possible after completing the mission and moved to a safe area to avoid being hit by the enemy's return fire.