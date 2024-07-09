https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/watch-russias-tyulpan-unleash-mortar-fire-obliterating-ukrainian-stronghold-1119306686.html

Watch Russia's Tyulpan Unleash Mortar Fire, Obliterating Ukrainian Stronghold

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar system destroying a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold and observation posts that were preventing the advance of Russian assault troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar system destroying a Ukrainian military stronghold and related observation posts that were preventing the advance of Russia's assault troops.The ministry noted that the crew left the firing position as soon as possible after completing the mission and moved to a safe area to avoid being hit by the enemy's return fire.

