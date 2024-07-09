https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/world-leaders-converge-at-opposite-ends-of-the-globe-1119304080.html
World Leaders Converge at Opposite Ends of the Globe
World Leaders Converge at Opposite Ends of the Globe
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Washington as the NATO summit sets to kick off on Tuesday, July 9.
2024-07-09T04:05+0000
2024-07-09T04:05+0000
2024-07-09T16:00+0000
the backstory
nato
ukraine
gaza strip
israel
france
narendra modi
vladimir putin
radio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119304226_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fee2cc89190f27130925c192977c6051.png
World Leaders Converge at Opposite Ends of the Globe
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Washington as the NATO summit sets to kick off on Tuesday, July 9.
Rachel kicked off this week's edition of The Backstory with author, journalist and podcast host, Peter Coffin, as the two discussed Joe Biden's potential decision to bow out of the 2024 election.Following a discussion on Biden's candidacy, Rachel shifted gears to Moscow, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, who analyzed the latest developments and provided expert insight into this meeting.Rachel then spoke to professor of international law at the University of Illinois Law School, Francis Anthony Boyle, about the Lancet report that estimated up to 186,000 people could be dead in Gaza.In the final segment of the show, veteran war correspondent and journalist, Elijah Magnier, discussed the second round of the French elections, which saw a surprising turn of events with the leftist New Popular Front getting the most parliamentary seats. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
gaza strip
israel
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119304226_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_256bf2da752c82b596695ac79f0f6160.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us presidential election, us presidential race, us presidential debate, joe biden,modi in russia, gaza war, israel-hamas conflict, israel lebanon tensions, french parliamentary elecitons, french snap parliamentary elections
us presidential election, us presidential race, us presidential debate, joe biden,modi in russia, gaza war, israel-hamas conflict, israel lebanon tensions, french parliamentary elecitons, french snap parliamentary elections
World Leaders Converge at Opposite Ends of the Globe
04:05 GMT 09.07.2024 (Updated: 16:00 GMT 09.07.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Washington as the NATO summit sets to kick off on Tuesday, July 9.
Rachel kicked off this week's edition of The Backstory with author, journalist and podcast host, Peter Coffin, as the two discussed Joe Biden's potential decision to bow out of the 2024 election.
Following a discussion on Biden's candidacy, Rachel shifted gears to Moscow, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, who analyzed the latest developments and provided expert insight into this meeting.
Rachel then spoke to professor of international law at the University of Illinois Law School, Francis Anthony Boyle, about the Lancet report that estimated up to 186,000 people could be dead in Gaza.
In the final segment of the show, veteran war correspondent and journalist, Elijah Magnier, discussed the second round of the French elections, which saw a surprising turn of events with the leftist New Popular Front getting the most parliamentary seats.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM