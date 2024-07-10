https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/biden-to-congressional-black-caucus-i-need-you-russia-decimates-ukraine-launchers-1119320327.html

Biden to Congressional Black Caucus, 'I Need You;' Russia Decimates Ukraine Launchers

President Joe Biden thanked Congressional Black Caucus members yesterday, asking for continued support, and Russian Armed Forces struck US-produced HIMARS rocket systems, destroying four launchers and killing up to 35 foreign specialists.

Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss President Biden's meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus, the elected Democrats standing by the President, and the Kamala conundrum.Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, discusses Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Yemen's warnings to Saudi Arabia about the "US trap" to reignite the war.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss NATO's need for 35-50 additional brigades and the Peruvian president's visit to China.Dr. Gerald Horne, a Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses NATO's 75 years, the French and UK elections, and Modi's visit to Moscow.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss a revived NATO marking 75 years, with uncertainty clouding its future, and President Vladimir Putin thanking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts towards a peaceful resolution in the Ukraine crisis.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for JimKavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss abortion rights defenders who say, "Don't Be Fooled by GOP Platform Change," and Trump is slammed for trying to distance himself from Project 2025.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss NATO's history and a new security pact that Ukrane's Volodymyr Zelensky says includes a mechanism for Poland to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss NATO, Biden's campaign implications on the country, and Oath Keeper attorney Kellye SoRelle's upcoming guilty plea.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

