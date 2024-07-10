https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/nato-summit-kicks-off-in-washington-as-modi-meets-with-putin-1119317760.html

NATO Summit Kicks Off in Washington as Modi Meets With Putin

NATO Summit Kicks Off in Washington as Modi Meets With Putin

Sputnik International

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events from around the globe, including the NATO Summit kicking off in Washington.

2024-07-10T04:01+0000

2024-07-10T04:01+0000

2024-07-10T09:05+0000

fault lines

us

radio

ukraine

russia

india

joe biden

boeing

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119317869_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d212bd4783f8e7c415a88535b8b8cd79.png

NATO Summit Kicks Off in Washington as Modi Meets with Putin Sputnik International On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events from around the globe, including the NATO Summit kicking off in Washington.

The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.The second hour starts with Belgian physicist, philosopher of science, professor, and activist Jean Bricmont joining to discuss the NATO summit in DC.Then, senior columnist & editor for the Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberly shares her perspective on Biden's campaign and whether the president will step down from the race.The show closes with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, to talk about Boeing's plan to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

modi in russia, modi-putin meetingnato summit, nato summit in washington dc, what to expect from nato summit, joe biden, biden health, biden campaign, biden presidetial race, 2024 us presidential election 2024 us presidential debate, 2024 us presidential race, boeing