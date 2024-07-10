https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/nato-summit-kicks-off-in-washington-as-modi-meets-with-putin-1119317760.html
NATO Summit Kicks Off in Washington as Modi Meets With Putin
Sputnik International
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events from around the globe, including the NATO Summit kicking off in Washington.
Sputnik International
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.The second hour starts with Belgian physicist, philosopher of science, professor, and activist Jean Bricmont joining to discuss the NATO summit in DC.Then, senior columnist & editor for the Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberly shares her perspective on Biden's campaign and whether the president will step down from the race.The show closes with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, to talk about Boeing's plan to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:01 GMT 10.07.2024 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 10.07.2024)
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.
The second hour starts with Belgian physicist, philosopher of science, professor, and activist Jean Bricmont joining to discuss the NATO summit in DC.
Then, senior columnist & editor for the Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberly shares her perspective on Biden's campaign and whether the president will step down from the race.
The show closes with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media, Steve Gill, to talk about Boeing's plan to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge.
