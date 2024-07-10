International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/opec-keeps-forecast-for-2024-oil-output-growth-outside-organization-at-12mln-bpd-1119325803.html
OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2024 Oil Output Growth Outside Organization at 1.2Mln Bpd
OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2024 Oil Output Growth Outside Organization at 1.2Mln Bpd
Sputnik International
OPEC has kept its forecast for the oil production growth in 2024 outside the organization at 1.23 million barrels per day and expects an increase to 53 million barrels per day, the organization said in its fresh report on Wednesday.
2024-07-10T12:26+0000
2024-07-10T12:26+0000
world
opec
oil
crude oil
oil production
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100139869_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3876b2c32e90874c598716c776531a55.jpg
"Non-DoC liquids supply (i.e., liquids supply from countries not participating in the Declaration of Cooperation) is expected to expand by 1.2 mb/d in 2024 to average 53.0 mb/d, unchanged from the previous month’s assessment," the report read.Earlier, OPEC committed to remove some 2.2 million barrels per day through 2025 from the joint production of the 23 nations in the alliance. It was originally supposed to make those cuts only until September this year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/opec-extends-oil-production-cuts-amid-agreement-among-bloc-heavyweights-russia-saudi-arabia-1117115768.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100139869_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1334339d4958ca9da75670e23f88557.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
opec keeps, oil production growth, oil production
opec keeps, oil production growth, oil production

OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2024 Oil Output Growth Outside Organization at 1.2Mln Bpd

12:26 GMT 10.07.2024
© AP Photo / Lisa LeutnerThe logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022.
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2024
© AP Photo / Lisa Leutner
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - OPEC has kept its forecast for the oil production growth in 2024 outside the organization at 1.23 million barrels per day and expects an increase to 53 million barrels per day, the organization said in its fresh report on Wednesday.
"Non-DoC liquids supply (i.e., liquids supply from countries not participating in the Declaration of Cooperation) is expected to expand by 1.2 mb/d in 2024 to average 53.0 mb/d, unchanged from the previous month’s assessment," the report read.
Oil barrels - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2024
Economy
OPEC+ Extends Oil Production Cuts Amid Agreement Among Bloc Heavyweights Russia, Saudi Arabia
3 March, 19:04 GMT
Earlier, OPEC committed to remove some 2.2 million barrels per day through 2025 from the joint production of the 23 nations in the alliance. It was originally supposed to make those cuts only until September this year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала