Pressure Mounts Against Biden as More Politicians Call for Him to Step Down

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss developments worldwide, including increasing pressure on Biden to drop out.

The show begins with cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on the increasing calls for President Biden to drop out of his campaign.Then, former NTSB official Jamie Finch shares his perspective on Boeing's plans to plead guilty to criminal fraud charges and the future implications of the guilty plea.The second hour begins with Opinion Editor of Antiwar.com, news editor of Libertarian Institute, and podcast host Kyle Anzalone sharing his perspective on the NATO Summit in D.C.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joining the show to discuss a selection of topics including Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso's joint treaty in defiance of ECOWAS. He also discusses Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

