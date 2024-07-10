https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/pressure-mounts-against-biden-as-more-politicians-call-for-him-to-step-down-1119318647.html
Pressure Mounts Against Biden as More Politicians Call for Him to Step Down
Pressure Mounts Against Biden as More Politicians Call for Him to Step Down
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss developments worldwide, including increasing pressure on Biden to drop out.
2024-07-10T04:02+0000
2024-07-10T04:02+0000
2024-07-10T09:07+0000
the final countdown
joe biden
boeing
niger
nato
mali
burkina faso
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
narendra modi
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119318996_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c4339cba76c17e97b0662f0f7ad08c02.jpg
Pressure Mounts Against Biden as More Politicians Call for Him to Step Down
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss developments worldwide, including increasing pressure on Biden to drop out.
The show begins with cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on the increasing calls for President Biden to drop out of his campaign.Then, former NTSB official Jamie Finch shares his perspective on Boeing's plans to plead guilty to criminal fraud charges and the future implications of the guilty plea.The second hour begins with Opinion Editor of Antiwar.com, news editor of Libertarian Institute, and podcast host Kyle Anzalone sharing his perspective on the NATO Summit in D.C.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joining the show to discuss a selection of topics including Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso's joint treaty in defiance of ECOWAS. He also discusses Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
niger
mali
burkina faso
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119318996_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_380f2fbe430794f5f5c6cca32cea8023.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
joe biden, biden health, biden campaign, biden presidetial race, 2024 us presidential election 2024 us presidential debate, 2024 us presidential race, nato summit, nato summit in washington dc, what to expect from nato summit, ecowas, niger, mali, and burkina faso's joint treaty in defiance of ecowas, modi visit in russia, modi-putin meeting
joe biden, biden health, biden campaign, biden presidetial race, 2024 us presidential election 2024 us presidential debate, 2024 us presidential race, nato summit, nato summit in washington dc, what to expect from nato summit, ecowas, niger, mali, and burkina faso's joint treaty in defiance of ecowas, modi visit in russia, modi-putin meeting
Pressure Mounts Against Biden as More Politicians Call for Him to Step Down
04:02 GMT 10.07.2024 (Updated: 09:07 GMT 10.07.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss developments worldwide, including increasing pressure on Biden to drop out.
The show begins with cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on the increasing calls for President Biden to drop out of his campaign.
Then, former NTSB official Jamie Finch shares his perspective on Boeing's plans to plead guilty to criminal fraud charges and the future implications of the guilty plea.
The second hour begins with Opinion Editor of Antiwar.com, news editor of Libertarian Institute, and podcast host Kyle Anzalone sharing his perspective on the NATO Summit in D.C.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joining the show to discuss a selection of topics including Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso's joint treaty in defiance of ECOWAS. He also discusses Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM