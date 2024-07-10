https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/some-french-left-wing-wish-to-split-from-coalition-that-won-parlt-elections---reports-1119320475.html

Some French Left-Wing Wish to Split From Coalition That Won Parl't Elections - Reports

Some left-wing lawmakers in Paris have proposed creating a new group separate from the New Popular Front which recently won parliamentary elections.

The broadcaster reported on Tuesday that some elected lawmakers from the NFP have offered the Greens party and the French Communist Party, who are also a part of the coalition, to split from the coalition and create their own group. The initiative was voiced by lawmakers Clementine Autain, Alexis Corbiere and Francois Ruffin, who sent an official letter to the said parties on Tuesday, BFMTV reported. The purpose of the new group is reportedly to compete with Jean-Luc Melenchon's France Unbowed party and the Socialist Party, and they reportedly will not participate in meetings in the same group as the France Unbowed party. On Monday, the NFP coalition won the parliamentary elections, receiving 182 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, with France Unbowed receiving 75 seats, the Socialist Party - 65 seats, the Greens - 33 seats, and the French Communist Party - nine seats.

france

