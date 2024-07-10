https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/some-french-left-wing-wish-to-split-from-coalition-that-won-parlt-elections---reports-1119320475.html
Some French Left-Wing Wish to Split From Coalition That Won Parl't Elections - Reports
Some French Left-Wing Wish to Split From Coalition That Won Parl't Elections - Reports
Sputnik International
Some left-wing lawmakers in Paris have proposed creating a new group separate from the New Popular Front which recently won parliamentary elections.
2024-07-10T01:21+0000
2024-07-10T01:21+0000
2024-07-10T01:21+0000
world
jean-luc melenchon
socialist party
france
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119286474_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_688e0f531e55686b020dca8b9ce4cf13.jpg
The broadcaster reported on Tuesday that some elected lawmakers from the NFP have offered the Greens party and the French Communist Party, who are also a part of the coalition, to split from the coalition and create their own group. The initiative was voiced by lawmakers Clementine Autain, Alexis Corbiere and Francois Ruffin, who sent an official letter to the said parties on Tuesday, BFMTV reported. The purpose of the new group is reportedly to compete with Jean-Luc Melenchon's France Unbowed party and the Socialist Party, and they reportedly will not participate in meetings in the same group as the France Unbowed party. On Monday, the NFP coalition won the parliamentary elections, receiving 182 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, with France Unbowed receiving 75 seats, the Socialist Party - 65 seats, the Greens - 33 seats, and the French Communist Party - nine seats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/victory-of-left-coalition-in-france-nominal-foreign-policy-will-not-change---eu-lawmaker-1119300613.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119286474_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cfa2f9f7b1381093f3b9730330ef837c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
french elections, coalition government in france, who will be france's new prime minister
french elections, coalition government in france, who will be france's new prime minister
Some French Left-Wing Wish to Split From Coalition That Won Parl't Elections - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some left-wing lawmakers in France have proposed that a separate group be created in the parliament following the victory of the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) coalition in the parliamentary elections, French broadcaster BFMTV has reported.
The broadcaster reported on Tuesday that some elected lawmakers from the NFP have offered the Greens party and the French Communist Party, who are also a part of the coalition, to split from the coalition and create their own group. The initiative was voiced by lawmakers Clementine Autain, Alexis Corbiere and Francois Ruffin, who sent an official letter to the said parties on Tuesday, BFMTV reported.
The purpose of the new group is reportedly to compete with Jean-Luc Melenchon's France Unbowed party and the Socialist Party, and they reportedly will not participate in meetings in the same group as the France Unbowed party.
On Monday, the NFP coalition won the parliamentary elections, receiving 182 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, with France Unbowed receiving 75 seats, the Socialist Party - 65 seats, the Greens - 33 seats, and the French Communist Party - nine seats.