https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/starliner-helium-leaks-to-be-finally-resolved-this-week---boeing-nasa-officials-1119334198.html

Starliner Helium Leaks to be Finally Resolved This Week - Boeing, NASA Officials

Starliner Helium Leaks to be Finally Resolved This Week - Boeing, NASA Officials

Sputnik International

NASA and Boeing officials say they hope to finally resolve the issues with helium leaks on the Starliner that have stranded astronauts at the International Space Station for more than a month.

2024-07-10T23:54+0000

2024-07-10T23:54+0000

2024-07-10T23:54+0000

americas

international space station (iss)

starliner

sputnik

nasa

science & tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095474992_0:74:3072:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_f103d4d1e93b16c6909d1ba082ff4a12.jpg

"We hope to bring the helium leaks for a final resolution this week," NASA Commercial Crew Program Director Steve Stich said on Wednesday. "We hope to get through all that testing this week. ...What we found was there was a leak at the flange area and helium was getting out from that flange area." Boeing Vice President and Commercial Crew Program Manager Mark Nappi said his corporation and NASA had already resolved more than half of the 30 issues with the Starliner's thrusters. Before the flanges were reinstalled to the doghouse setting on the Starliner, a new seal would have to be reinstalled, Stich agreed.The astronauts arrived as the International Space Station on June 6 and were scheduled to stay there for about a week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/window-to-return-stranded-nasa-astronauts-home-from-iss-begins-to-close-1119115293.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

starliner stuck, astronauts stuck at iss, will the astronauts come home, helium leak, boeing spaceship stuck at iss