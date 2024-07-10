https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/starliner-helium-leaks-to-be-finally-resolved-this-week---boeing-nasa-officials-1119334198.html
Starliner Helium Leaks to be Finally Resolved This Week - Boeing, NASA Officials
Starliner Helium Leaks to be Finally Resolved This Week - Boeing, NASA Officials
Sputnik International
NASA and Boeing officials say they hope to finally resolve the issues with helium leaks on the Starliner that have stranded astronauts at the International Space Station for more than a month.
2024-07-10T23:54+0000
2024-07-10T23:54+0000
2024-07-10T23:54+0000
americas
international space station (iss)
starliner
sputnik
nasa
science & tech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095474992_0:74:3072:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_f103d4d1e93b16c6909d1ba082ff4a12.jpg
"We hope to bring the helium leaks for a final resolution this week," NASA Commercial Crew Program Director Steve Stich said on Wednesday. "We hope to get through all that testing this week. ...What we found was there was a leak at the flange area and helium was getting out from that flange area." Boeing Vice President and Commercial Crew Program Manager Mark Nappi said his corporation and NASA had already resolved more than half of the 30 issues with the Starliner's thrusters. Before the flanges were reinstalled to the doghouse setting on the Starliner, a new seal would have to be reinstalled, Stich agreed.The astronauts arrived as the International Space Station on June 6 and were scheduled to stay there for about a week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/window-to-return-stranded-nasa-astronauts-home-from-iss-begins-to-close-1119115293.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095474992_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_279a8f6a1b385be5238b325202c28d8d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
starliner stuck, astronauts stuck at iss, will the astronauts come home, helium leak, boeing spaceship stuck at iss
starliner stuck, astronauts stuck at iss, will the astronauts come home, helium leak, boeing spaceship stuck at iss
Starliner Helium Leaks to be Finally Resolved This Week - Boeing, NASA Officials
WASHINGTON ( Sputnik) - NASA and Boeing officials hope to finally resolve all remaining issues with the helium leaks at the flanges of the CST-1000 Starliner by the end of this weekend, they told an audio press conference with reporters.
"We hope to bring the helium leaks for a final resolution this week," NASA Commercial Crew Program Director Steve Stich said on Wednesday. "We hope to get through all that testing this week. ...What we found was there was a leak at the flange area and helium was getting out from that flange area."
Boeing Vice President and Commercial Crew Program Manager Mark Nappi said his corporation and NASA had already resolved more than half of the 30 issues with the Starliner's thrusters.
"We identified 30 specific issues," he said. "Over half of them are closed. All are scheduled to be completed by the end of next week. ...We may have to take those thrusters off and replace some seals we suspect were undersized. We are inspecting those flange areas on future Starliners. There is obviously something going on in that flange area that we do not understand."
Before the flanges were reinstalled to the doghouse setting on the Starliner, a new seal would have to be reinstalled, Stich agreed.
The astronauts arrived as the International Space Station on June 6 and were scheduled to stay there for about a week.